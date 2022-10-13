LED Lighting Market worth $134 billion by 2031 | Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Dialight, Hubbell

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global LED Lighting Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on LED Lighting Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

LED Lighting Market is expected to reach $134 bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2021-2031.

LED lighting is a type of lighting that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as the source of light. LEDs are semiconductor devices that convert electrical energy into visible light. LED lighting is more energy-efficient and has a longer lifespan than traditional lighting such as incandescent and fluorescent lighting.

Key Trends and Drivers:

The growing number of smart city projects around the world is driving up demand for smart lighting solutions for highway and roadway applications. Governments in a number of nations, including India, Italy, Germany, and China, are focused on strategic partnerships to construct smart cities, thereby increasing market representation.

The increased emphasis on environmental protection has a considerable impact on the lighting sector. Energy conservation has become one of the most prioritized implementation initiatives throughout the years, and LED lighting adoption contributes greatly to energy conservation.

Market Segments:

By Product:

Lamps

Luminaries

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Distributors

Key Companies:

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Dialight

Hubbell

Panasonic Corporation

Siteco GmbH

MIC Electronics Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

