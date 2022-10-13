3D Printing Medical Devices Market worth $7.2 billion by 2031 | Stratasys Ltd. ,3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 3D Printing Medical Devices Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Global 3D Printing in Medical Devices Market is expected to reach $7.2bn by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2021-2031.

Market Drivers:

Rising public-private funding for 3D printing activities

In recent times, there has been a significant rise in public-private funding to support various initiatives in the 3D printing industry such as research and funding activities that are likely to boost the development of 3D printing products and technologies, thereby fuelling the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market. For instance, in September 2020, nTopolgy raised $40M to drive the future of engineering.

Market Segments:

By Component

3D Printing Equipment

Materials

Services and Software

By Technology

Photopolymerization

Digital Light Processing

Stereolithography

Market Players of Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

The key players in the global 3D printing medical devices market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, Envisiontec GmbH, Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw PLC., 3T RPD, Ltd., Arcam AB, Concept Laser GmbH and Prodways among others.

