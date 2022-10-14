Chlorine Trifluoride Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Chlorine Trifluoride Industry Overview

The global Chlorine Trifluoride Market size is expected to reach USD 62.98 million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for the product is expected to be driven by the rapidly growing semiconductor industry. The industry dynamics of chlorine trifluoride (CIF3) are largely influenced by application markets, such as nuclear fuel processing and semiconductor production. Rapid digitalization and automated industrial manufacturing solutions have led to high penetration of electronic gadgets and components on a global scale, which requires various chemicals for constant maintenance and cleaning purposes. In the semiconductor industry, CIF3 is extensively utilized to clean chambers of chemical vapor deposition.

The major advantage is that the process of cleaning can be carried out without dismantling the chamber walls as ClF3 doesn’t require activation by plasma. The substance also finds application as a fluorinating agent in nuclear reactor fuel processing. Germany’s ClF3 gas market is majorly driven by a high concentration of major semiconductor manufacturers across the country. The country is the largest producer of electronics products globally and is one of the largest exporters of semiconductor equipment. Production of industrial electronics accounted for about 50% of the total Europe CIF3 market share in 2020, which indicates noteworthy growth prospects for ClF3. Increasing demand for the gas, which results in a substantial decrease in emissions, longer chamber lifespan, and quicker cleaning rates, is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Chlorine Trifluoride Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chlorine trifluoride market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Semiconductor Manufacturing, Nuclear Fuel Processing, Rocket Propellant Systems and Others.

The semiconductor manufacturing segment led the global chlorine trifluoride market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 39%. The segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to high product demand in this application as it helps in eliminating solid deposits from the chamber wall without disassembling the chambers.

The primary growth driver of the ClF3 market is the rising demand for consumer electronics goods across the globe. Consumer electronics utilize semiconductor devices for communication, transportation, computing, defense, healthcare, clean energy, and emerging technologies, such as flat panel displays, leading to an increase in product demand across various market segments.

Chlorine Trifluoride Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Partnerships and collaborations between existing industry participants are expected to have a significant impact on the future competitive scenario.

Some prominent players in the global Chlorine Trifluoride market include

Central Glass

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Air Liquide

Advance Research Chemicals, Inc.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

