Nordic Regulatory Affairs Market Overview, Drivers and Forecast Analysis till 2028

Nordic Regulatory Affairs Industry Overview

The Nordic Regulatory Affairs Market size is expected to reach USD 272.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in R&D activities in countries such as Denmark and Norway, drug pipeline, and clinical trial applications are some of the key factors expected to drive the market.

Denmark is the hub of R&D activities in Europe. The country is known for its long tradition for collaborative R&D and the fastest approval of clinical trials makes it a preferred destination to perform drug discovery and development. Denmark also has the largest commercial drug-development pipeline in Europe. Thus, the urge for a faster drug approval process is one of the key factors expected to drive the market in the country.

In Sweden, as stated by the SwedenBIO, around 148 companies have 420 drug development projects; an increase by 51 projects compared to 2016. In addition, around 6% of the total exports from Sweden are related to pharmaceuticals. Hence, this is projected to create demand for regulatory affairs services in the country.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create the need for regulatory affairs in the Nordic countries. Countries such as Sweden and Denmark, which are the hub of clinical trials, are expected to witness an increase in demand for regulatory services as many of the trials are put on hold. In addition to this, due to COVID-19, a significant number of vaccines and drugs are in the development stage, which requires faster approval. This is possible only through clearance by regulatory bodies. Thus, the need for regulatory affairs is expected to increase in the Nordic countries.

Nordic Regulatory Affairs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Nordic regulatory affairs market based on service, service provider, company size, category, product stage, indication, end-use, and country:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Regulatory Consulting, Legal Representation, Regulatory Writing & Publishing, Product Registration & Clinical Trial Applications and Other Services.

The regulatory writing and publishing segment held the largest revenue share of 36.8% in 2020.

The legal representation segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate of 8.3% over the forecast period owing to the expansion plans of major biotech/pharma companies and medical devices companies in the Nordic region.

Based on the Service Provider Insights, the market is segmented into In-house and Outsourcing.

The outsourcing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.9% in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Company Size Insights, the market is segmented into Small, Medium and Large.

The medium-sized companies segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of 46.8% in 2020.

The large-sized companies segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. They generally tend to prefer service providers of similar size to meet various regulatory needs arising due to their large geographic network and wide product lines and tend to seek long-term partnerships with service providers.

Based on the Category Insights, the market is segmented into Drugs, Biologics and Medical Devices.

The medical devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.2% in 2020.

The biologics segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 8.6% over the forecast period. The growing number of product approvals, increasing demand for targeted therapies, and the rise in the development of biosimilars are anticipated to contribute to segment growth.

Based on the Product Stage Insights, the market is segmented into Preclinical, Clinical Studies and PMA.

The clinical studies segment led the market and accounted for a 46.2% share in 2020. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the emergence of new diseases are anticipated to increase the number of clinical trials.

The preclinical segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of molecules in the preclinical stage, especially in recent times, as companies are lined up for the development and approval of vaccines and drugs to treat COVID-19.

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Immunology and Others.

The oncology segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of 33.1%.

The immunology segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The growing use of immunological molecules in cancer therapy, coupled with their potential in facilitating the treatment of various cardiovascular, neurological, and inflammatory diseases, is anticipated to boost segment growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies.

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.9% in 2020 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Biopharmaceutical companies are actively involved in the development of innovative molecules that fulfill the unmet needs of patients.

Nordic Regulatory Affairs Regional Outlook

Sweden

Norway

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Key Companies Profile

Companies provide various services such as regulatory consulting and writing and publishing for various pharmaceutical and medical devices companies.

Some prominent players in the global Nordic Regulatory Affairs market include

Pharma Assist Sweden AB

GenPact Ltd.

PRA Health Sciences

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

ICON plc

Parexel International Corporation, Inc.

Freyr

Global Pharma Consultancy AB

Accell Clinical Research LLC

Regsmart Lifesciences AB

