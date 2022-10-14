Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Industry Overview

The Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market size is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Increasing preference for homogeneous catalyst over heterogeneous ones owing to their specific features, especially associated with selectivity, drive the market growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to witness a significant hike in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic as PGM catalysts are utilized in the formulation of several APIs, such as a few antibiotics used for Covid-19 treatment.

The demand for the product is likely to be prominent from the pharmaceutical & biomedical and petroleum refining end-use industries. In addition, the presence of refineries at prime locations, coupled with top oil & gas companies, is estimated to contribute to the product demand. Moreover, growth in the agrochemicals and power generation sectors in the European economies is anticipated to augment the product demand over the forecast period.

In addition, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits it has received from high-value product segments. For instance, the application of catalysts in an automobile reduces carbon emissions that are harmful to the environment and, thus, their application is highly promoted by the governments. In addition, increasing energy demand from economies, such as France, Slovakia, Hungary, Belgium, Sweden, and Bulgaria, is likely to drive the market.

Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe homogeneous precious metal catalyst market on the basis of product, end-use, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Ruthenium, Iridium, Gold and Others.

The palladium product segment led the overall market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50%. The segment is estimated to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period owing to extensive product usage in applications requiring hydroesterification reactions.

The platinum-based product segment is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years as these products have rising demand in hydrosilylation reaction applications due to their highly reactive nature.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biomedical, Refineries, Agrochemicals, Fine Chemicals, Electrochemical, Power Generation and Other Industrial.

The refinery end-use segment led the overall market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 20%. The segment is expected to grow further at a steady CAGR of over 18% from 2021 to 2028 as precious metal catalysts help in optimized and economic oil production.

In the paper end-use segment, these catalysts are used in the coating process of packaging. In the construction segment, they are used in transparent roofing, sanitary field shower walls, and noise protection walls.

Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst Country-wise Outlook

Germany

K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly concentrated with the presence of major producers of various grades of the product catering to a wide array of end-use industries.

Some prominent players in the global Europe Homogeneous Precious Metal Catalyst market include

Alfa Aesar

Heraeus Holding

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Johnson Matthey

Clariant AG

Haldor Topsoe

Umicore

American Elements

Chimet S.p.A.

Shaanxi Kai Da Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Sabin Metal Corp.

