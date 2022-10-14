Disposable Surgical Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Surgical Devices Industry Overview

The global Disposable Surgical Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, urological, and infectious disorders, is expected to drive the overall market. Chronic diseases are a global healthcare concern, with over half of the adult population in the U.S. suffering from them, resulting in over 75% of the total healthcare expenditure. Thus, a rise in infectious and chronic diseases is expected to create a significant demand for disposable surgical devices.

Cancer has become a significant healthcare burden and a leading cause of death across the globe. According to the WHO, almost 1 in 6 deaths can be attributed to this disease. Estimates from the same source indicate that over 70% of cancer-related deaths typically occur in middle- and low-income countries. Thus, a steady rise in the number of curative, preventive, and diagnostic cancer surgeries has been observed globally, creating a high demand for disposable surgical equipment.

The growing number of road accidents is expected to augment the demand for disposable surgical instruments. According to the WHO, around 10 million people are injured or disabled due to road accidents every year, creating a demand for surgeries. Such wounds are commonly managed using surgical sutures. Hence, the increasing number of road accidents is expected to positively impact demand for disposable surgical sutures and staplers.

Disposable Surgical Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable surgical devices market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Devices and Electrosurgical Devices.

Surgical sutures and staplers held the largest share of 45.3% in 2020. Surgical sutures are threads used after surgery or in treating an injury to close incisions or repair cuts.

Electrosurgical devicesare expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.4% over the forecast period. Electrosurgical instruments help perform surgeries in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) or clinics without the need for hospital settings.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Neurosurgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Wound Closure, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, General Surgery and Others.

General surgery held the largest share of 23.1% in 2020. The growing number of general surgeries is expected to contribute to the segment growth. A large number of disposable surgical devices are used for general surgery.

The plastic and reconstructive surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.0% over the forecast period.

Disposable Surgical Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key market players hold a significant share of the market due to their broad product portfolio. They are forming strategic alliances to expand their product portfolio.

Some prominent players in the global Disposable Surgical Devices market include

Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Aspen Surgical

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Ethicon

CooperSurgical Inc.

Surgical Innovations

