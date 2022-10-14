Key Players Operating In the Dental Laboratories Market Include National Dentex Corp and Danaher Corporation

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental Laboratories Industry Overview

The global dental laboratories market size was valued at USD 27.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for cosmetic dental procedures and the growing geriatric population are among factors anticipated to fuel market growth. According to the World Bank, the 65 years and above population accounted for nearly 8.4% of the global population in 2016 and reached 9.3% in 2020. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the economy in 2020. The repercussions of the pandemic resulted in disruptions in the supply chain of various industries. The market for dental laboratories was also adversely impacted by the pandemic. Supply chain disruptions, shelter-in-place mandates, and closure of dental clinics severely impacted the market in 2020. According to ADA, in March 2020, over 75% of dentists closed their offices for non-emergency cases. Moreover, research from ADA and American Dental Hygienists Association revealed that 3.1% of the U.S. dental hygienists were suffering from COVID-19 as of October 2020.

Rapid technological advancements in dental laboratories, such as the use of bone morphogenic proteins and hydroxyapatite coatings as implant materials, have resulted in reduced chair time, faster healing, and painless procedures. Similarly, the introduction of advanced imaging techniques such as Computer-aided Design (CAD) and Computer-aided Manufacturing (CAM) has facilitated planning and handling of complicated procedures as well as 3D imaging of dental implants, crowns, bridges, leading to better patient diagnosis.

Periodontal disease and dental caries are the most prevalent oral diseases across the globe. More than half of the global population suffers from periodontal diseases and dental caries. Governments of various countries and organizations, such as WHO, are undertaking initiatives to improve oral health across the globe. For instance, in 2019, oral health was included in the political declaration on universal health coverage. Member states of the UN, with the support of WHO, developed strategies to improve oral health in Africa, East Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, and Western Pacific regions.

Furthermore, the increasing number of celebrities and social media influencers showcasing their perfect smiles on social media platforms has triggered a need for aesthetic appeal in the field of dentistry worldwide. For instance, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, 99.7% of individuals believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84% of individuals agreed to be under an increased pressure to perfect their smile, thereby, increasing the number of celebrities and adults seeking orthodontic treatment. This high demand has resulted in the development of a wide range of techniques and procedures that cater to the specific needs of the patients, thus, propelling the growth of the market.

Dental Laboratories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental laboratories market on the basis of product, equipment type, and region:

Dental Laboratories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Restorative

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Oral care

Implant

Dental Laboratories Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Systems & Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Device

Others

Dental Laboratories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights:

June 2021: Dentsply Sirona acquired Propel Orthodontics. This acquisition is a critical step in the company’s strategy to improve its position in the rapidly expanding clear aligner sector. The acquired product lines are a perfect match for Byte and Sure Smile.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Dental Laboratories market include

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

A-dec Inc.

Straumann AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Champlain Dental Laboratory, Inc.

Knight dental design

National Dentex Corporation

3M Health Care

Dental Services Group

