Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market Key Developments Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Industry Overview

The global diabetes associated ophthalmic treatment market size was valued at USD 27.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The factors influencing the market growth include the increasing prevalence of type II diabetes, the growing geriatric population, rising incidences of vision loss due to excess diabetic condition, increasing awareness regarding ophthalmic disorders, and inclination towards early diagnosis. Furthermore, advancements in technology have resulted in the invention of new and safer products to treat diabetes associated ophthalmic diseases. However, the lack of skilled ophthalmologists and the longer duration of drug approvals are expected to hinder the market growth.

An increase in the incidence of diabetes due to aging, obesity, and an unhealthy lifestyle is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the market for diabetes-associated ophthalmic. Obesity is a major factor causing diabetes leading to the increased incidences of diabetes associated ophthalmic disorders. In 2017, the global incidence of diabetes was reported for around 22.9 million, the prevalence accounted for around 476.0 million, around 1.37 million deaths were reported due to diabetes, and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) associated with diabetes were reported to around 1.37 million. According to the WHO, in 2017, over 1.9 billion adults were overweight, of which, around 650 million people were classified as obese. Risk factors, such as obesity and overweight, are leading to an increase in the incidence of type II diabetes. Therefore, risk factors such as smoking, overweight, obesity, and high cholesterol are expected to boost the prevalence of type II diabetes.

Diabetes and ophthalmic conditions related to during and post-recovery of COVID-19 are expected to play an important market driver. Patients recovered from COVID-19 are showing long-term progressions in diabetic as well as ophthalmic conditions. Identification of new coronavirus strains is expected to increase the duration of the ongoing pandemic due to the limitation of the existing vaccines.

The increasing number of initiatives being undertaken by governments and nonprofit organizations to increase diabetes associated ophthalmic disease awareness is expected to boost the adoption of devices used for the treatment. Furthermore, WHO and IDF are working together to prevent and control diabetes and ensure good quality of life for people worldwide by providing accessible treatment facilities. For instance, WHO Diabetes Program is aimed at preventing type 2 diabetes, reducing complications, and improving quality of life. NGOs and governments are creating norms and standards, raising awareness about diabetes prevention, and promoting surveillance to strengthen the prevention and control of diabetes.

Market Share Insights

July 2021: Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced that it has received USFDA’s acceptance for Biologics License Application (BLA), for faricimab that is used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy as well.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global diabetes associated ophthalmic treatment market include

Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Allergan

Bayer AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Lumenis

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

IRIDEX Corp.

Topcon Corp.

Abbott Medical Optics

Quantel

