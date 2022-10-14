Automotive Semiconductor Market Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Automotive Semiconductor Industry Overview

The global automotive semiconductor market size was valued at USD 41.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for electronic content per car is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing penetration of electronic components in luxury to mass-produced cars is also expected to lead to steady market growth over the next few years. The other factors contributing to the market growth include the proliferation of connected cars, infotainment systems, automotive safety systems, and fuel efficiency standards.

Three key trends-namely, autonomy, electrification, and connected mobility-are expected to emerge as major revenue drivers. These trends will play a pivotal role in driving the demand for electronic content per car, subsequently driving the demand for semiconductors in the automotive space. For decades, ICE or internal combustion engine-driven cars have been the primary source of innovation in the automotive space. However, with the growing adoption of autonomy and electrification in the automotive industry, the demand for high-tech cars with improved functionality, backed by semiconductors and chips, is expected to gain momentum.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.24 million individuals die as a result of road traffic crashes each year. If this situation persists, road traffic crashes would become the seventh leading cause of death by 2030. This has triggered an increased focus on the prevention of accidents through the implementation of active safety measures. As a result, active safety features are increasingly being integrated into vehicles to help avoid collisions and accidents. Amongst the vehicle safety provisions, crash avoidance technology, including automatic emergency braking systems for passenger vehicles, is set to remain a standard feature for a majority of the new vehicles produced from 2022 to 2023. Thus, with the rise in the adoption of vehicle safety systems, the market for automotive semiconductors is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent measures undertaken to control the infection rate created significant business volatility, which negatively impacted industries worldwide. Various industries have witnessed a major setback due to the pandemic, including the automobile semiconductor industry. Sales of semiconductors for automotive applications mainly depend on the vehicle sales volume and the level of vehicle electrification and digitization. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp decline in automotive sales. The deteriorating sales of passenger and commercial vehicles negatively impacted the automotive semiconductor market growth. Moreover, the electric vehicle industry also faced delays in production and raw material supplies due to looming delays in international export and import shipments.

Market Share Insights

NXP Semiconductors developed the S32K3 microcontroller (MCU) family, the new addition to its S32K product line. The new S32K3 family was designed for emerging zone controllers, battery management, and automotive body electronics. April 2020: Infineon Technologies AG acquired a semiconductor design and manufacturing company named Cypress Semiconductor Corporation to strengthen its focus on structural growth drivers and expand its microcontrollers, high-performance memories, connectivity components, and software ecosystems portfolios.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global automotive semiconductor market include

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM CO., LTD.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

