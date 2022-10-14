GCC Ceramic Tiles Market expected to rise over the forecast period 2020 to 2028

GCC Ceramic Tiles Industry Overview

The GCC ceramic tiles market size was estimated at USD 7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2020 to 2028.

Rapidly rising construction expenditures in the regional economies to boost tourism and other industries are expected to drive the market in the region. GCC is one of the least impacted regions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, thus did not witness a severe halt in the construction activities. In addition, the strong economic condition of the countries in the region further led to a quick recovery from the minor impact of the pandemic on the construction sector, thus accelerating the demand for ceramic tiles in the region.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the GCC Ceramic Tiles Market

China and India are the major exporters of ceramic tiles to the GCC economies, thus the severe impact of COVID in these countries halted the manufacturing and transportation activities. This in turn disrupted the ceramic tiles supply chain in GCC, thus creating a product shortage for a brief period in 2020 in the region.

The construction sector in GCC is expected to be driven by the launch of multiple government-funded and privately-funded infrastructure projects as part of efforts by GCC governments to diversify the oil-based economy. For instance, the government of Qatar has been spending heavily on the development of new sports stadiums, hotels, airport terminals, and affordable housing complexes, for the preparations for the FIFA world cup 2022, and Qatar National Vision Program 2030.

The market for ceramic tiles in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is dominated by imports, which account for more than 50% of the total supply from countries such as China, India, and Spain. The rest is fulfilled by regional manufacturers, such as Al Maha Ceramics, Saudi Ceramics, Al-Jawdah Ceramic, and RAK Ceramics, who have operations in multiple countries.

The recent developments in the ceramic tiles industry include the imposition of anti-dumping duties on the import of tiles from India and China in June 2020. An average dumping duty of 41.26% has been imposed on Indian imports and 23.05% on Chinese imports to regulate the market prices in GCC countries and increase market competitiveness for local players.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Lithium Market : The global lithium market size was valued at USD 6.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The global lithium market size was valued at USD 6.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2022 to 2030. Computer Numerical Control Machines Market: The global computer numerical control machines market size was valued at USD 56.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

March 2019: Porcelanosa opened its showroom in Dubai featuring luxury tiles, natural stone and mosaic, sanitary ware, bathroom furniture, and kitchen fixtures.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the GCC ceramic tiles market include:

RAK Ceramics

Porcelanosa Dubai

Al Jawadah Ceramics

Forsan Ceramics

Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles Co. SAOG

Al Maha Ceramics

Al Khaleej Ceramics

Saudi Ceramics

Niceramics

Arabian Tile Company Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the GCC Ceramic Tiles Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.