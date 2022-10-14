Wound Care Market to grow with 4.7% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | 3M Company (U.S.), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), Cardinal Health (U.S.)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wound Care Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wound Care Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global wound care market was valued at USD 17.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 27.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Wound care is becoming a standard treatment option for chronic wounds. It helps to maintain moist environment, regulating temperature, allowing oxygen to flow, safeguarding the damaged location from external infection, and pain relief associated with dressing changes.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Over the past decade, there has been a noticeable rise in the prevalence of chronic wounds, as a result of the increasing elderly population across the globe along with the rising obesity and diabetes rates. Obesity and diabetes can result in an increased overall complexity and incidence of wounds including ulcerations (foot or leg ulcers), surgical wounds and infections, which require treatments and incur excessive medical costs.

Global Wound Care Market Segmentation:

By Product

Wound Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressing

Hydrogel Dressings

Foam Dressings

By Application

Diabetic Wounds

Skin Burn Wounds

Pressure Wounds

Key Players:

3M Company (U.S.)

Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.)

Convatec Group (UK)

