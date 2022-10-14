Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market to grow with 4.8% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global plastic injection molding machine market size was $10.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $16.4 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

A plastic injection molding machine produces a variety of complex plastic products in mass volume. They are available in various sizes and specifications, thus making them appropriate for use in several manufacturing industries.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Trends and Drivers:

The global plastic injection molding machine market is anticipated to observe substantial growth going forward on account of increasing application in food & beverage, healthcare, and other industries. In addition, the rise in population along with the growing disposable income of middle-class customers are projected to drive the demand for healthcare and personal care products. This, in turn, is anticipated to lead to a consequent increase in demand for plastic injection-molded plastic products and thus, the plastic injection molding machines market.

Market Segments:

By Machine Type

All-Electric

Hybrid

Hydraulic

By Clamping Force

Less than 200 tons

200-500 tons

More than 500 tons

By Application

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

Key Players:

ARBURG

ENGEL

Haitian International

Husky Plastic injection Molding Systems

KraussMaffei Group

Milacron Holdings Corp.

