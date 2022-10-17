Falcon Technologies International Collaborates With ‘BEAMIT Group’ To Bring Metal 3D Printing To UAE

Falcon Technologies International, a UAE-based provider of additive manufacturing services, forms a new partnership with an Italian company, BEAMIT Group, to offer Metal additive manufacturing expertise in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Even though it has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects can still be felt in several industries around the world, especially metal-based industries. One of the biggest issues the pandemic caused was supply chain issues. Some of these problems are still yet to be solved, with many companies looking for a viable solution.

As a result, an alternative solution that has been identified by manufacturers is to leverage additive manufacturing. That’s why companies providing 3D printing services have also started to offer Metal 3D printing services as a response to this demand. Similarly, Falcon Technologies International, a provider of 3D printing services in the UAE, has partnered up with Italian giants the BEAMIT Group to offer Metal 3D printing in the UAE.

Falcon International Technologies is a local organization based in the UAE that offers 3D printing and additive manufacturing services. The company started as a provider of optical data storage media and archival solutions but now is a frontrunner in the additive manufacturing industry. The company has just signed a new consulting collaboration with the BEAMIT Group, one of the biggest companies in the additive manufacturing industry, in terms of number and metal 3D printing machines.

While talking to a senior member of the company, they said, “We are proud to announce that we have signed a new consulting partnership with the BEAMIT Group. The purpose of the collaboration between the two companies is to explore, identify and improve the 3D printing market in the UAE. During this collaboration, our companies will be focusing on major sectors, such as oil and gas, space, aerospace, and many others.”

They further added, “Under this partnership, a “Go-to-Market” strategy will be developed with six months of intense market connection activities like workshops, road shows, and joint participation in exhibitions. BEAMIT will bring technical expertise, and our company will bring the market intelligence from the last two years of operation. After the initial six months, the plan is to install metal 3D printing machines in Ras Al Khaimah to start serving the local and GCC market.”

In addition to its Metal 3D printing services, the company also provides Polymer 3D printing for its clients. It has helped numerous manufacturers by providing them with polymer-made replacement parts. Anyone interested in what the company offers can find their contact details below.

About Falcon Technologies International

As one of the UAE’s leading 3D printing companies, Falcon Technologies International provides design services for both additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping. They have a team of highly-skilled engineers that are capable of creating even the most complicated 3D designs required by their clients. The company has quickly become one of the most renowned names in the additive manufacturing industry, thanks to its high-quality services.

Contact Information

Website: https://am.falconrak.com/

Address: P.O. Box 31017, RAS Al KHAIMAH, UAE

Phone:+971 7 2446943

Fax:+971 7 2446937

Email: fti.info@falconrak.ae