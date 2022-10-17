Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Service in Patna is Offering Patient-Specific Transportation

Patna, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Getting medical help at a time of emergency is the most beneficial thing anyone can ask for and the availability of efficient air medical transport can play an important role in transferring patients without any delay. The Air Ambulance Service in Patna operating for Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance helps in transferring patients to the desired medical center for advanced treatment without wasting any time so that they can get access to medical treatment in a scheduled manner. Our services are available on a cost-effective budget so that people can get them without any trouble and the transparency with which we operate makes us the most suitable choice.

We have a large and dedicated pool of medical equipment present inside the aircraft carrier that makes the transfer process smooth, safe, and risk-free. We have years of experience in managing and scheduling the most trouble-free and non-troublesome flights for patients so that they might not get into any sort of complication while getting shifted. Our aircraft carriers operational under Air Ambulance Services in Patna have intensive care facilities that help in keeping the health of the patient in stabilized state until the journey gets completed.

Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is Offering Air Medical Transfer Without Any Risk

For transferring critical and non-critical patients the air ambulances operating for Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Services in Guwahati are considered the most effective solution as we offer speedy transfer with a guarantee to reach the medical center without causing any casualties to the patients. Our team of skilled and knowledgeable medical personnel remains available to assist patients all along the transfer process and ensure they receive the best-suiting medical treatment until the process of evacuation gets completed.

Once while we at Air Ambulance in Guwahati were transferring a patient to the medical center for treatment in another city we were asked to incorporate intensive care facilities to make the transfer process safe and comforting for the ailing individual. We made sure the aircraft carrier had ventilators, cardiac monitors, SPO2 machines, nebulizers, suction pumps, etc. so that whenever the patient felt any discomfort they would get stabilized. We have a team of medical staff to look after the health of the patients from the start to the end of the journey. Our team of aero-medically certified nurses and paramedics managed every aspect of the transportation process with utmost efficiency and ensured the patient reached the healthcare center without any complications.