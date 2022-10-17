InMode Names Eva Longoria as Their New Global Brand Ambassador

Manhattan, NYC, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Eva Longoria will be InMode’s (a global provider of innovative medical technologies) new global brand ambassador. Best known for portraying Gabrielle Solis in the ABC television series Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria also received a nomination for the 2006 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She is critically acclaimed for her directorial roles in her documentary La Guerra Civil and the upcoming, highly anticipated feature film Flamin’ Hot. With her valuable contributions, Longoria continues to be one of the most significant innovators in entertainment for women and the Latinx community.

In her role as InMode Brand Ambassador, she’s looking forward to telling her story around her post-delivery body. Longoria says, “I live an active lifestyle and take the absolute best care of my body; however, following the birth of my son, I noticed physical changes that I couldn’t address through my regular routine and diet. I turned to InMode’s EvolveX Transform and Morpheus8 Body treatments to address those concerns, and I love the results.”

Morpheus8 Body is an advanced radiofrequency microneedling technology for deep tissue remodeling. Minimally-invasive Morpheus8 treatment in Manhattan tightens the skin, liquefies fat, and reduces the appearance of cellulite, all while improving the overall tone and texture of the skin. EvolveX is the ultimate hands-free platform transforming total body contouring and taking it to the next level. Transform provides two procedures in one visit. Bipolar radiofrequency energy (RF) for deep heating of dermal and adipose tissue, and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) alternate to deliver a synergistic layering treatment that produces consistent transformative results.

With this campaign featuring Longoria, InMode aims to highlight how the company’s suite of treatments provides solutions to make her feel her personal best.

“InMode is thrilled to partner with Eva Longoria. Eva’s personal and genuine experience with InMode technologies makes her the perfect person to share her story worldwide,” said Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America. Find more information at https://www.bodysculpt.com/blog/inmode-gets-new-global-brand-ambassador-eva-longoria.html

About bodySCULPT®

An AAAASF-accredited plastic surgery practice in Manhattan, NYC, bodySCULPT® is dedicated to integrating proven traditional treatment methods with the latest technologies to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals. bodySCULPT® plastic surgeons have extensive experience in performing treatments with InMode workstations.