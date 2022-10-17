Caribbean Broadcast Network Joins America’s Boating Channel on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with Caribbean Broadcast Network (CBN), the Tortola based owner and operator of CBN-Television and CBN-Radio serving ten contiguous markets throughout the Caribbean Islands with local, regional, and international programming, to include boating themed CBN television shows in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

America’s Boating Channel will also provide audio versions of its safe-boating video content for broadcast on CBN’s radio stations reaching 410,000 listeners in Anguilla, Antigua, Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Eastern Puerto Rico, Montserrat, Nevis, St. Barth’s, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Business Development, Kathy Strachan, and CBN’s Owner and General Manager Andrew Cox.

“For three years, CBN has been telecasting America’s Boating Channel boating safety and boater education videos as public service announcements (PSAs) during its news programs to 170,000 island viewers and now we are excited to transition this proof-of-concept to our new smart TV services,” said Kathy Strachan. “America’s Boating Channel will include original boating themed CBN news, sports, and lifestyle programs in its smart TV on-demand app and linear video channel. As part of our agreement, America’s Boating Channel will now also provide CBN with audio versions of America’s Boating Channel’s ten Season Six videos for broadcast as PSAs on its two radio stations.”

Caribbean Broadcast Network Owner and General Manager, Andrew Cox stated, “Caribbean Broadcast Network has been pleased to partner with America’s Boating Channel in fulfilling our civic duty to provide safety and educational information to the islands’ enormous boating community. Joining America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV initiative will enable us to reach more viewers around the world with boating-oriented television programming and having America’s Boating Channel’s safety tips for boaters on our radio stations will be a valuable local enhancement.”

Strachan added, “America’s Boating Channel’s expansion from online and social media delivery of boating safety and boater education videos is now underway and will make us the first television channel fully dedicated to boating. In coming months, we will distribute a broader mix of higher appeal video content encompassing boating lifestyle sports, news, and entertainment genres on smart TVs as well as computers and mobile devices. Launch dates for both the America’s Boating Channel on-demand app and linear video channel will be announced soon.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Caribbean Broadcast Network

Caribbean Broadcast Network (CBN), established in 2004, is headquartered on the Island of Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands. CBN owns and operates CBN-Television (Channels 101 and 291) and CBN-Radio (FM Broadcast Stations 90.9 and 92.3) and remains one of the few media houses in the Caribbean that offer television and radio services under one umbrella. Collectively, its television and radio broadcasting network provides a blend of local, regional and international programming. Its well-balanced mix of weekly programming addresses the specific needs of advertisers, distributors, and consumers. Please visit CBN-TV, 90.9 FM, or 92.3 FM for more information about the CBN broadcasting product.

CBNVirginIslands.com

Media Contacts

America’s Boating Channel

Ron Jones, Public Relations Officer

ron.jones@americasboatingchannel.com

919-225-0144

Caribbean Broadcast Network

Shane Jones, VP Communications

shane@cbnvirginislands.com

284-442-2306