BOC Sciences Declares the Availability of 10,000 Impurities, All in Stock!

Shirley, NY, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences recently confirmed to its customers that over 10,000 impurities are now in stock, ready for immediate delivery.

Since pharmaceutical impurities may increase the potential for toxicity, side effects, and serious implications for human health, the study on it is so much focused that there is a soaring demand for different types of impurity products. BOC Sciences, the all-rounded chemical supplier, has also developed the capability of manufacturing various impurities for both scientific and industrial needs.

The existing impurity product range at BOC Sciences exceeds 10,000, a praiseworthy number that can cover most of the market needs. Customers involved in research about Alzheimer’s d isease , diabetes drugs, antihypertensive drugs, etc., usually turn to BOC Sciences for high-quality and diversified impurities. Sometimes, the multitudinous in-stock impurities may still fail to meet customer needs. To address this issue, BOC Sciences cultivates potent skills to synthesize novel impurities and metabolites in accordance with specific requirements.

These in-stock impurities and synthetic techniques have won BOC Sciences a large scope of customers who have the demand for quantitative analysis or qualitative analysis.

Impurities for quantitative analysis

To help achieve accurate weight calculation in quantitative analysis, BOC Sciences tries its utmost to obtain a high purity level of impurities. Apart from the provision of primary and secondary analytical standards, additional tests for impurities, including residual solvent and water content, are carried out to guarantee quality.

Impurities for qualitative analysis

With regard to impurities applied in qualitative analysis, not only the purity level but also the confirmed structure is of crucial importance. At BOC Sciences, HPLC, LC-MS, IR, UV-Vis, 1HNMR, and 13CNMR are all available for product identity confirmation while 2D NMR is applied as a powerful tool for complex structure elucidation.

It’s encouraging that, whatever purposes these impurities are used for, a large portion of BOC Sciences’ customers give positive feedback that they are satisfied with the final results. Such a high reputation of BOC Sciences can be attributed to its well-managed laboratory and quality systems . “We ship every compound with a copy of specification sheet or a certificate of analysis (COA), MSDS, and all the required documentation to reassure clients who may have doubts about our impurity quality,” said the sales manager.

About

BOC Sciences is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical impurities, degradations, metabolites of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and excipients. The whole production process of BOC Sciences is rigorously controlled in line with the guidelines and limits described in the international pharmacopeia monographs. By partnering with the leading pharma companies, BOC Sciences makes its contribution to the R&D of novel drugs.