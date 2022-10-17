New Book by Terry Scott Boykie: A Boatload of Godless Apples: The Exploits and Psyche of Travis Augustus Brandt

New York, NY, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Terry Scott Boykie: A Boatload of Godless Apples: The Exploits and Psyche of Travis Augustus Brandt

Travis Augustus Brandt has spent 75 years fighting the good fight against the nefarious legion of malcontents, confederates, Christians, and quislings. From the dawn of the nuclear age to the despotism of Republicans and their belief in white supremacy, Brandt, the self-anointed Conscience of America, has taken on the responsibility of convincing Democrats, liberals, cynics, and academia to confront the wicked right-wing rabble. A Boatload of Godless Apples describes one’s man’s attempts to keep the nation from returning to when white men ruled, women remained silent, and minorities accepted the station and mission offered to them by a duplicitous, autocratic and anti-science breed. Brandt is a forceful and lionized leader of radical disciples who look to protect and preserve American Democracy. Discouragingly, Travis Brandt has failed at achieving equal justice and autonomy for all citizens. He wants to affirm the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights. So far, however, Brandt and his outsized ego have, at best, seen fascism whittle away at the framework of the three linchpins of government – legislative, executive, and judicial. Why, despite Brandt’s efforts, has his philosophy receded during the nation’s most trying time? Could it be because of his difficult and wayward youth? Could it be because of Brandt’s inherent self-indulgence or age? Or, is it because of his lack of respect for women? A Boatload of Godless Apples is a timeless story where good intentions are not enough when the USA possesses so much hate.

Terry Scott Boykie has served as an administrator, fundraiser, and program director at international, national, and regional nonprofits helping them raise $25,000,000. He is the author of The Forthcoming Jilt and Autumn for a Day-old Toad.

Mr. Boykie’s website: terrysboykie.wixsite.com provides examples of his poetry and photographs. He can also be found on Facebook and Twitter. Mr. Boykie, a native of New Jersey, has resided in Washington, DC, for the past 30 years. Most important, Mr. Boykie has seen Bruce Springsteen in concert 199 times since 1970.

Title: A Boatload of Godless Apples: The Exploits and Psyche of Travis Augustus Brandt

Author: Terry Scott Boykie

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419182

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 350 pages

Format: Paperback

