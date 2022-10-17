Luminary Software: A Growing Company Providing Services for Custom Web Design in Saskatoon

Saskatoon, SK, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — As an enterprise providing a variety of digital marketing solutions to succeed in the ever-evolving online world, Luminary Software has been expanding its presence in Canada. Known for its web and app designing services in Saskatoon, the company has also started its official operations in Vancouver.

With an experienced team of web designers in Saskatoon, Luminary Software serves businesses of all sizes, enabling them to provide engaging tech-based solutions to their customers. A company may want to launch its online store or an app to provide personalized services to its customers, Luminary Software has the skills and experience to serve the organization efficiently.

As a web design and development agency, Luminary Software begins its work on any project with a unique strategy by identifying the client’s goals, their brand persona, and the promotional campaigns that work the best in their industry. It also considers the existing marketing collateral owned by the client and decides if (and how) it can be repurposed to earn more success with digital marketing.

The web development team at Luminary Software uses the best of content management systems – particularly WordPress – to make an online platform secure, user-friendly, SEO-centric, and adaptable for new apps and plugins. It also ensures that the chosen CMS solution has high availability and scalability.

In addition to experienced Saskatoon web developers and web designers, Luminary Software has a skilled team of content writers who take care to make every page they work on, valuable for end users. The team conducts in-depth research on a business and its industry to script relevant content for its website and mobile app.

Even though Luminary Software is a fairly new brand when compared to some other digital marketing agencies in Canada, it has been constantly evolving and expanding its presence to other cities. And it has won global clients from diverse sectors including manufacturing, education & training, food services, logistics, and creative / art services.

One of these clients who recently used the company’s web design services says, “I am not a very tech-savvy person and was looking for a reliable agency to upgrade my business website. When I saw the projects handled by Luminary Software, I felt that I could trust them with the task. And my interaction with the company’s director enhanced my confidence in their services. They did a fantastic work on my portal and took it to the next level. This is a digital marketing agency that you can partner with for fruitful online marketing campaigns.”

Contact

Luminary Software

112-116 Research Drive

Saskatoon, SK S7N 3R3

Email – sales@luminary.software

Phone – (306) 992-3216

Website – https://www.luminary.software/

