Hwy Haul Leadership Trio Leverages Logistics to Fight Food Waste

Santa Clara, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Hwy Haul offers shippers complete visibility in the transport of perishable items. With the goal of being shippers go-to logistics provider for the shipment of fresh produce, Hwy Haul is combining on-demand capacity and cutting-edge supply chain visibility software to provide shippers with unprecedented access to high-quality, tech-enabled logistics solutions.

Founded in 2018 by Syed Aman, Sharan Grewal, and Zahed Khan, Hwy Haul is built on the extensive experience of its founders in both supply chain technology and innovative software solutions.

Syed Aman built his career by creating automated warehousing strategies for various Fortune 500 Companies around the globe, including Target, Gap, Samsung, and Avery Dennison. From these powerful companies, Aman worked his way to retail giant Walmart, beginning his time with the company as a software engineer and working his way up to director of supply chain technology, where he worked to streamline a complex supply chain with over 100,000 suppliers. During his time at Walmart, Aman laid the foundation for Walmart’s online grocery platform, overseeing its transformation from a fledgling e-commerce interface to a multi-billion dollar top-line.

With over a decade of experience building innovative software solutions for businesses like Walmart, Wells Fargo, and other consumer-facing software giants, Sharan Grewal brings the passion and attitude of a fervent technologist to the Hwy Haul leadership trio. At the Bay-Area based senior Principal Software Engineer, Grewal developed innovative, industry-leading software innovations. Following the adoption by the company of his software solutions, Grewal was promoted to the vital role of senior engineering manager. With this experience in hand, Grewal helps lead Hwy Haul with an emphasis on cutting-edge tech and top-of-the-line customer usability.

After a three-decade career in produce logistics, Zahed Khan brought his aptitude and experience in ground-up supply chain construction to Hwy Haul. With experience at JMI Los Angeles and Mumbai-based Samarat logistics, Khan brings decades of logistics experience and know-how to the leadership trio at Hwy Haul. With his extensive supply-chain know-how, Khan brings an on-the-ground experience to his partnership with Aman and Grewal.

Together, Aman, Grewal, and Khan form an industry-leading leadership team dedicated to streamlining logistics, eliminating waste, and improving efficiency throughout the global supply chain industry. With their combined decades of logistics software experience, Aman, Grewal, and Khan have created a digitized solution to the food logistics industry’s notorious waste problem.

The Problem

According to the National Resources Defense Council, up to 40% of food in the U.S. ends up as food waste. However, the food waste problem doesn’t stop at the dinner table. Once food waste reaches landfills, it then rots. This rotted food releases methane, which, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, “[…] is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.” In other words, the problem of food waste is not just a leading cause of hungry mouths, but also a major contributor to climate change. Long travel times between logistics hubs and other food supply chain inefficiencies contribute to the likelihood of food spoilage, meaning that logistics providers–many of whom are looking to build greener, more efficient supply chains–end up responsible for food waste. To Aman, the food wasted in the supply chain represents a vital source of nutrition for a growing world population. In a 2022 FreightWaves interview, Aman said that increasing food production to meet a growing population without improving perishable logistics “[…] is like fixing a symptom, not the root cause. We need to get to the root cause.”

The Solution

Throughout the early stages of their careers, Aman and his co-founders saw first-hand the relationship between food waste and logistical inefficiencies. As Aman told leading produce industry publication The Produce News, “My co-founder and I helped build the tech for scaling Walmart’s online grocery business from a few million to a multi-billion dollar business […]As we were scaling and building the online technology, we realized there were a lot of inefficiencies in the value chain with the way you build and move a load.” With this in mind, Aman, Grewal, and Khan set out to improve the produce supply chain by leveraging four key benefits on behalf of shippers.

Reliable Capacity

By utilizing an innovative network of experienced, vetted carriers, Hwy Haul ensures that shippers have capacity when they need it, without the overhead and inefficiencies that come with traditional fleet ownership. With unprecedented access to capacity, Hwy Haul gives shippers the on-demand logistics they need to beat the capacity crisis and ensure that perishable deliveries arrive on time, every time.

Touchless Load Booking

With their experience in traditional logistics for some of the largest supply chains on the planet, Aman, Grewal, and Khan saw first-hand the inefficiencies that can result from slow-paced manual booking processes. With the constant pursuit of efficiency in mind, Aman, Grewal, and Khan brought touchless load booking to Hwy Haul, which gives shippers the power to find capacity, get quotes, and book loads with just a few easy clicks.

Real-Time Visibility

Today’s shippers want to know where a package is, what condition it’s in, and when it will arrive. However, in today’s unpredictable supply chain, invaluable freight insights are difficult to obtain. That’s why the founders of Hwy Haul implemented real-time visibility assets into their easy-to-use customer interface. With real-time visibility–including temperature monitoring, trailer humidity readings, and shift monitoring– available through cloud-based, mobile applications, Hwy Haul offers shippers the industry-specialized visibility they need to remain competitive in a high-stakes logistics environment.

Actionable Data Insights

As they built Hwy Haul, Awan, Grewal, and Khan understood that visibility is only useful if it’s actionable. With an emphasis on actionable insights in mind, the trio built an easy-to-use platform for shippers to access the vital data insights they need to make the difficult decisions demanded by an unpredictable logistics industry. With actionable data insights through Hwy Haul, shippers can optimize routing to ensure that their shipments are traveling from A to B as efficiently as possible. Integrated weather forecasts, as well as seasonal elasticity to help shippers know what produce needs to get to consumers, ensures that Hwy Haul is the fresh produce industry’s must-have data insight supplier.

Trust the Experts. Partner With Hwy Haul Today.

In a high-stakes logistics environment, today’s shippers can’t afford to lose perishable products due to supply chain inefficiencies. That’s where Hwy Haul comes in. By pairing tried-and-true logistics know-how with the mind’s behind some of the latest supply chain software innovations, Hwy Haul offers shippers unprecedented access to the latest in supply chain visibility, efficiency, and predictability. Sign up with Hwy Haul today, and see what the reimagined future of logistics has in store for your business. For more info Visit Our Official Website at: https://www.hwyhaul.com/