GOD SAVE THE QUEEN ENGLISH NATIONAL ANTHEM CHANGES TO GOD SAVE THE KING AS WELL AS ICONIC FAMOUS SONG BY SEX PISTOL IN A COVER OF ITALIAN BAND BATCAVERNA

The English national anthem changes and a cover of the legendary icon song of the Sex Pistol is also released.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the world has realized how her figure was really inserted in the daily life of the British people.

Such a long-lived presence – His Majesty reigned for seventy years – so much so that references to Elizabeth II in real life were taken for granted.

Aspects of practical life that are destined to change soon.

With the accession to the throne of King Charles III, the replacement of the queen began as an ‘icon’ present on symbols, seals and effigies, such as banknotes, coins, passports, stamps, the passport of the subjects of Her Majesty , post boxes, official Buckingham Palace documents, police helmets, etc.

And the national anthem has already changed: it is no longer “God Save the Queen”, God Save the Queen, as it had been for the last seventy years of reign, but “God Save the King”, played publicly during the proclamation of the king, hymn that returns to its original version of 1745.

And in the musical field a band, recently on the indie scene, the BATCAVERNA, an Italian group that moves between rockabilly, psychobilly, surf and trash music and defined as irreverent, ironic and demented, could not miss the appointment with the history of music and , between one release and the next, he was the first to play the famous and iconic “GOD SAVE THE QUEEN”, the punk anthem of SEX PISTOL.

Thus came out, complete with a video shot on a boat on the Tiber (the Sex Pistols tried to perform the song live on board a boat on the Thames but the mini show was interrupted by the Police), the cover song “GOD SAVE THE KING “, a song characterized by a rhythm and a less angry and more song-like sound.

Who knows what John Lyndon (Johnny Rotten), who had already criticized any commercial exploitation of “God Save The Queen” after the death of Elizabeth II, will say.

To listen and see, here: