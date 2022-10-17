Future Electronics President Robert Miller Thanks Team for a Successful Thanksgiving Lunch

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, held their 2022 Thanksgiving lunch this Thursday, October 6th at the headquarter offices in Montreal, Canada.

The gathering was celebrated only a couple of weeks after the annual company barbecue, which was also a celebrated success.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who made this effort possible, as well as all the employees who attended and made the family-spirit of the company truly felt. The thanksgiving lunch was a celebration of the holiday, as well as a recognition of the hard work, commitment, and teamwork of the company’s coworkers.

This year’s menu included a main course of turkey breast with gravy or a vegetarian option of pumpkin chickpea coconut curry. Side dishes abounded, including sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and roasted fall vegetables. To top it off, the dessert table offered delicious apple tartalettes, fruit salads, and the public’s favorite: pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese.

