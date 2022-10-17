Tripsia Releases Details of 5 Top rated Hotels In Kalam

Islamabad, Pakistan, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Tourists want to make the most of their trip. One part of having a fantastic travel experience relies heavily on hotel booking. If you plan to book hotels in Kalam, you must go through plenty of them. It would be a big hassle to compare them and their features. Tripsia plans to make your travel planning as comfortable as possible. And thereby it shares details of 5 top-rated hotels in Kalam.

Forest Valley Cottages Kalam-It is the most affordable hotel with free parking, internet, and other amenities. Customer service is remarkable. The whole area is full of natural scenery and beauty. The best thing about this hotel is that you don’t need to wander around for good quality food, as restaurants offer everything you need at your table on demand.

Maria hotel and resorts-It is one of the top-rated hotels in Kalam. Every unit is fully airconditioned, so you can visit the space and stay relaxed during summer vacation. What makes it a better choice than other hotels is that it is a 16-min drive away from Ushu and Kalam Forest. You can explore top tourist locations quite effortlessly.

Relax Cottage-This small cottage-style accommodation is well-equipped with modern travel facilities. Guests feel super comfortable while staying there. From the internet to breakfast to hygiene, every single thing is available for guest convenience. It also offers quick access to Kalam and Utror. It is a family-friendly space where kids can play easily.

Burj Al Kalam-It is one of the well-maintained buildings in Kalam. Tourists can book this hotel via Tripsia. It offers different kinds of accommodation options. Families can book family suites, while solo travelers can have a modern suite and standard room facilities. It provides 24/7 desk service alongside car rental facilities.

Empire Hotel Kalam- Tourists searching for a modern place to stay in Kalam can opt for the Empire hotel. It offers concierge services, and guests can also ask for custom food. It is located on Mall road; this prime location provides easy access to other top tourist spots. Walking all around the kalam valley and exploring Kalam Bazar would be fun to do during your stay here. The staff is friendly and courteous- always ready to meet and exceed customers’ expectations.