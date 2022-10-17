Dallas Golf Company Carries the Latest Golf Shafts and Equipment

Dallas, TX, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas Golf Company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operating from DallasGolf.com, offers its clients a few important perks. Chief among them is access to an unparalleled selection of the industry’s latest and hottest golf shafts, clubs, bags, and other equipment.

Dallas Golf Company carries classics that have proven themselves over the course of the last decade, with highlights such as the Fujikura Speeder Evolution, Grafalloy ProLaunch, and Mitsubishi Diamana shafts well-represented among their selections.

But Dallas Golf Company also constantly updates its online and in-store inventories with the newest and hottest selections from the industry. Savvy shoppers can turn to DallasGolf.com to learn more about the Fujikura Ventus line, with its multi-material VeloCore technology, which increases clubhead MOI, and maximum carbon fiber content which improves feedback, strength, and stability. Hot new shafts in their online inventory include new shafts from the Aldila Rogue, Project X HZRDUS, and Mitsubishi Diamana DF and TENSEI CK lines – among others.

Dallas Golf Company also defines itself by carrying the industry’s most in-vogue driver and iron club heads, including but not limited to the Titleist TSi3, Callaway Rogue ST, TaylorMade Stealth, and PING G425 driver heads, among others.

In terms of bags and equipment, their online shop carries it all, with both staple classics and new models in stand, travel, and cart bags from Sun Mountain, Titleist, Callaway, Mizuno, Club Glove, and many others. Whether you’re looking for a new, lighter stand bag with space-age materials, a more protective travel bag, or a hybrid cart-stand bag, they’ve got you covered.

Dallas Golf Company’s service is also in a league of its own. Their staff is helpful, knowledgeable, and impressively experienced. If you have a question about a shaft, a club head, a bag, a golf ball, or even a development in technology, they’re well situated to help you.

On top of their collection of cutting-edge technology and gear, including highlights such as the Fujikura Ventus and Mitsubishi TENSEI CK lines, they offer numerous other benefits to customers.

For one, Dallas Golf Company offers a trade-in program that enables customers to convert old gear into cash or store credit, quickly and easily. They also offer a number of used clubs and shafts for sale to their customers.

Customers can also enjoy the advantages of Dallas Golf Company’s online shaft fitting tool, to get a better sense of what shafts might work best for their needs. Customers in their area can also take advantage of their golf club fitting services, which involve a session with a professional fitter who can make personal recommendations on golf shafts.

Customers who have questions about any of Dallas Golf Company’s offered products or services should contact them at 800-955-9550 or at Info@DallasGolf.com.