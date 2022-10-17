Triyam’s EHR Data Archival Solution Fovea showcased at HIMSS 2020

Lexington, United States, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Triyam, a leading provider of EMR/EHR Data management solutions, will be an exhibitor at HIMSS 2020 Global Health Conference & Exhibition held March 9-13, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

The HIMSS Conference & Exhibition brings together 45,000+ healthcare IT professionals, clinicians, executives, and vendors from more than 90 countries for the education, innovation, and collaboration they need to transform health through information and technology.

Triyam will be showcasing the vendor-neutral archival solution, Fovea EHR Archive. When healthcare providers change to new EHR, the historical patient data is not copied over from the old EHR to the new EHR. So, they end up maintaining the legacy system to stay compliant to data retention regulations. Triyam extracts the old data from the legacy EHR systems and converts it to a vendor-neutral format, uploads to Triyam’s SaaS product ‘Fovea EHR Archive‘.

About TRIYAM

Triyam helps hospitals and health systems archive historical patient data from legacy EHR and Billing systems to a less expensive EHR/PM archive. This helps hospitals decommission the legacy system and save money. Triyam has been recognized with high scores in the KLAS report for Data Archiving in 2020.

