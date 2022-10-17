Outlander Motorsports Offers Excellent One-Stop Services

Martinez, CA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —When you count on your vehicle to get you over the harshest terrain, you need an auto repair shop that’s got your back every time. That’s why many in Martinez, CA., are turning to one they trust – the team at Outlander Motorsports.

Their vastly experienced technicians offer a warm, friendly and professional customer experience for everything from car audio to vehicle aesthetics.

Their unique and efficient services range from off-road and 4×4 modifications, truck and jeeps customizations, overlanding, installation of lift kits, and wheels and tire modifications.

“Often, you must take your off-road vehicle to a different shop for customization. At Outlander Motorsports, we can do an oil change and provide engine servicing and general service and maintenance,” commented company official Jamie Sorina.

Their ASE technicians have extensive experience installing upgrades and customizing vehicles. And, in fact, they are always up for a challenge.

Outlander Motorsports can save you time, money and hassle by having your repairs, maintenance and vehicle customizations done right. They take care of most makes and models.

So whether you’re a rock-crushing, mud-slinging, off-roading champion or someone who rarely leaves the well-beaten path, Outlander Motorsports offers the perfect general maintenance solutions.

Since opening its doors, they have quickly become one of the leading customization and specialty shops that pride themselves on building relationships and taking a consultative approach.

Their customer service and quality solutions have been highly praised by clients in testimonials. James V. commented: “Been looking for a new shop and found a winner. Jamie installed new rear springs on my lifted 4runner to stop the sag when I’m loaded up. Job was done quick and for a fair price. Communication was great and I would recommend Outlander Motorsports.”

Juan N. added: “I went in for a simple repair for my automatic deploying running board not functioning and it was fixed in just 10–15 minutes. Jamie also advised me on needing replacement suspensions and tie rods. Definitely a place to take your trucks and for suspension needs. Thanks for the great work on my Tundra.”

To book an appointment or to review Outlander Motorsports’ full scope of services:

Phone: 925-839-4144

Email – info@outlandermotorsports.com

Website: outlandermotorsports.com