FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company Hosts Tim Rice Memorial Clay Shoot

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company is pleased to announce that they will host the Tim Rice Memorial Clay Shoot in November to honor a long-time member of their leadership team. The shoot will occur on November 17, 2022, at the Big Red Oak Plantation in Gay, GA.

Tim Rice was a longstanding member of the leadership team at FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company and contributed significantly to the company’s growth. After his passing, the company decided to honor his memory by changing the name of their annual memorial clay shoot in his honor. This event costs $225 for individuals and $900 for a four-shooter team. The entry includes ammo, 100 targets per shooter, a cart, breakfast and lunch, an individual gift, and prizes for the first, second, and third place winners.

Rice was working on a partnership between FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company and Southwest Christian Care at his death. The company is moving forward with this partnership and appreciates the work Rice put into the project. Naming the clay shoot in his memory is their way of honoring the work he put into the company.

Anyone interested in participating in the Tim Rice Memorial Clay Shoot can find out more by visiting the Fitzgeraldplumbing.com website or calling 1-770-863-7239.

About FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company: FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company provides residential and commercial plumbing services around the Peachtree City area. Their experienced team is available for installation, maintenance, and repairs to keep plumbing systems in good working order. Their licensed plumbers complete every job promptly and efficiently for the best results.

Company: FitzGerald & Sons Plumbing Company

Address: 105 Auburn Ct.

City: Peachtree City

State: GA

Zip code: 30269

Telephone number: 1-770-863-7239