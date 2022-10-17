Dental Management of Children with Autism: a Clinical Update

“To manage your child’s dental health, finding an autism-friendly dentist near you is the first step. Visit Dr. Yasmin Kottait, one of the top pediatric dentists in the UAE who specializes in Autism friendly procedures for the best care.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Children can get a little anxious before their dental appointment. A visit to a pediatric dentist often includes new sights, smells, sounds, and sensations that your child may or may not be comfortable with. Although this holds true for many children, kids who fall under the autism spectrum may be particularly overwhelmed with the experience, often leading to fear or meltdowns.

As parents of a child on the spectrum, it is natural for you to feel worried about such scenarios. Even so, it’s best not to skip your child’s dental appointment, as dental management is a very important part of childhood health and wellness. Every child, including your little one with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or sensory issues, deserves a strong and beautiful smile. This is why pediatric dentists in Dubai and across the globe have taken special care in building oral health programs for children with autism.

When it comes to managing your child’s dental health, finding an autism-friendly dentist near you is the first step toward better care. “Most of the time, parents are just happy and relieved more than anything else when they come in for an appointment at our clinic,” notes Dr. Yasmin Kottait, one of Dubai’s best pediatric dentists specializing in providing care for young patients with ASD. “Most children are a little apprehensive about their first dental checkup. At the same time it is especially hard for children who struggle with sensory issues to sit tight through a checkup. This is where autism-friendly dentists like myself step in.”

Children with ASD require special care and attention to navigate social situations, which includes health checkups. Dr. Yasmin is one of the top specialists in the region who applies ABA therapy (Applied Behaviour Analysis Therapy) to help children on the spectrum manage their dental care. Her comprehensive system assists parents in effectively encouraging their children to prepare for an upcoming dental visit. This includes teaching them the importance of the dental checkup, showing them around the clinic and letting them know what to expect beforehand, and allowing them to get used to the idea of visiting their dentist.

“To help a child with autism have the best oral care, the effort must come from both parents and the pediatric dentist,” continues Dr. Yasmin. “While the parents work on preparing the child and helping them cope better with the checkup, we as autism-friendly dentists take time to know as much as we can about our young patient. This includes their general likes and dislikes, what spooks them or keeps them calm, and ways to manage their worries gently during the appointment.”

Pediatric dentists trained in managing the dental health of children on the spectrum have to have patience, attention to detail, and genuine love and care towards their young patients. For parents of children with autism, it is important to work with such specialists who go the extra mile for their little ones.

About Dr. Yasmin: Dr. Yasmin is an award winning-specialist and one of the best kids dentists in Dubai. With more than 16 years of experience in pediatric dentistry, She is a real-life “tooth fairy” who is dedicated to spreading smiles and healthy oral habits in children. As a renowned name and face in the field of pediatric dentistry, Dr. Yasmin is also one of the few Autism friendly dentists in the region, with a diploma in Cognitive Based Hypnotherapy and IBCCES Autism certification.