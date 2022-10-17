Pediatric Dental Restorations: Zirconia Crowns

“Pediatric dentists in Dubai recommend Zirconia crowns for dental restoration in children whose tooth decay has progressed due to the compound’s durability, color stability and hypoallergenic nature.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — When you are a parent, your child’s sweet and innocent smile can fill your heart with joy and gratitude. As much as you find your little one’s smile beautiful, dental caries or cavities in children must not be overlooked. Strong and healthy teeth are an important part of growing up. You should seek pediatric dental consultation for tooth decay or cavities in the milk teeth.

Unlike this popular belief, milk teeth play crucial roles in your child’s early eating habits and nutrition. Additionally, these teeth also act as a placeholder for permanent teeth. If a child loses his or her milk teeth due to tooth decay much earlier than it’s meant to, it may lead to dental misalignments and bite issues as their permanent teeth come in.

To avoid such issues, pediatric dentists in Dubai recommend filling or Zirconia crowns for dental restoration in children. While smaller cavities can be easily rectified with a filling, Zirconia crowns are the best option for children whose tooth decay has progressed significantly and damaged their baby teeth.

“Zirconia crowns have been a favorite among pediatric dentists and parents for the past decade,” says Dr. Yasmin Kottait, one of Dubai’s celebrated dentists for kids. “Zirconia crowns are predesigned to fit snugly over your child’s tooth, retaining it and preventing further damage until it’s time for the milk teeth to fall off naturally.”

Zirconia crowns look incredibly real and function just like natural teeth. Since they come in the same color children’s natural teeth, they are a favourite among parents and the young patients themselves. These crowns are also quite durable and don’t chip off when children bite into hard foods, allowing them to enjoy their meals better. For these reasons, zirconia crowns have become a popular treatment choice when tending to tooth decay in children. Especially for restoring badly broken down front teeth Zirconia crowns restore not only the esthetics to a child’s smile but a child’s confidence and happiness. Most children with badly broken down front teeth do not smile often for fear of being made fun of or bullied.

“The faster you act on preventing dental caries in your child and getting treatment for the affected teeth, the better their chances for avoiding orthodontic interventions and complicated dental restorations in the future,” continues Dr. Yasmin. “Along with these treatments, it is important to teach your children the importance of brushing their teeth and keeping their mouths clean after meals. Good habits start at home.”

If you are looking for pediatric dental restorations for your child, you can now book for consultation and treatment with Dr. Yasmin Kottait, one of the best kid’s dentists in Dubai.

About Dr. Yasmin: Dr. Yasmin is an award winning-specialist and one of the best kids dentists in Dubai. With more than 16 years of experience in pediatric dentistry, She is a real-life “tooth fairy” who is dedicated to spreading smiles and healthy oral habits in children. As a renowned name and face in the field of pediatric dentistry, Dr. Yasmin is also one of the few Autism friendly dentists in the region, with a diploma in Cognitive Based Hypnotherapy and IBCCES Autism certification.