Cell death is a fundamental biological process, and it has been extensively studied over the past few decades. Characterized by different morphologies, apoptosis, autophagic cell death, and necrosis are the three main types of cell death. In multicellular organisms, cell death is the process by which cells cease to function, so maintaining tissue homeostasis and eliminating potentially harmful cells is critical.

While cell death can be caused by overwhelming damage, most are the result of specific signaling events. In particular, active cell death (apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, alkalosis, and hypoxia) is tightly regulated by signaling pathways. Since cell death is closely related to disease, in-depth characterization of cell death events may uncover new therapeutic targets. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences offers comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including cell death.

There are various options for researchers to choose from, including Regulator Identification that identifies gene regulators participating in a certain cell death signaling pathway; Mechanism Study that investigates the regulation mechanism of a certain regulator; Phenotype Analysis that analyzes the cellular phenotypes regulated by gene/protein of interest; Cell Death Characterization that identifies and characterizes the types of cell death under certain conditions; and Chemical Screening that screens inhibitors or activators of certain types of cell death.

There are various options for researchers to choose from, including Regulator Identification that identifies gene regulators participating in a certain cell death signaling pathway; Mechanism Study that investigates the regulation mechanism of a certain regulator; Phenotype Analysis that analyzes the cellular phenotypes regulated by gene/protein of interest; Cell Death Characterization that identifies and characterizes the types of cell death under certain conditions; and Chemical Screening that screens inhibitors or activators of certain types of cell death.

Additionally, CD BioSciences also provides Metabolic Signaling Pathways, such as the mTOR Pathway, Insulin Signaling Pathway and AMPK pathway, to support researchers focusing on the study of metabolism and metabolic disease and provide a better and deeper understanding of metabolic regulation.

