Amerigo Scientific Launches PicoRaman Spectrometer for Time-resolved Measurements

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the launch of its new PicoRaman Spectrometer for biological and pharmaceutical applications. By using patented time-gating technology, it is the only commercial Raman spectrometer capable of time-resolved measurements.

Raman spectroscopy is a very powerful technique because of its inherent macromolecular specificity requiring minimal or no sample pretreatment, ability to measure aqueous samples, flexibility in sampling configuration, and suitability for automation. Furthermore, Raman spectroscopy is a non-destructive, non-contact, label-free, fast and easy-to-use measurement technique. Meanwhile, time-gating further improves the robustness and reliability of Raman measurements by enabling true fluorescence suppression. As the technology develops, Raman spectroscopy shows great potential for a wide range of applications, from biology and medicine to forensics. Amerigo Scientific now offers affordable and easy-to-use Raman spectroscopy instruments for accurate quantitative and qualitative analysis in a variety of fields.

This newly launched PicoRaman is the first commercial time-gated Raman spectrometer, and it broadens the range of applications for Raman spectroscopy by drastically reducing fluorescence interference. Utilizing the patented time-gating technology, PicoRaman spectrometers can take full advantage of Raman spectroscopy for new applications in science and industry. PicoRaman is the only commercially available Raman spectrometer capable of time-resolved measurements.

In addition, PicoRaman can provide data on Raman scattering and deliver time-resolved information on fluorescence emission decay. The Achilles heel of traditional Raman techniques is photoluminescence (including fluorescence and phosphorescence) interference. Photoluminescence, a phenomenon that competes with Raman scattering, can overlap or “swamp” the Raman signal, making it impossible to identify and quantify materials. With the new Timegated® technology, researchers can now achieve real fluorescence suppression and redefine how Raman spectroscopy is utilized.

“Our Timegated® Instruments’ patented breakthrough innovation is an economical electrical gating solution using pulsed picosecond range lasers and new CMOS-SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) array detectors,” introduced by Nina Cooper, the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific. “The system captures transient Raman scattering signals while suppressing fluorescence interference (longer average delay). It can also acquire time-resolved fluorescence spectra by sequentially sampling the emission pulses at different temporal locations.”

