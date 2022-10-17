Amerigo Scientific Launches New Polyclonal Antibody to Human Blood Coagulation Factor XIII

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the launch of its new polyclonal antibody to human blood coagulation factor XIII to support researchers in life science fields for the detection of blood coagulation factor XIII. This antibody is used for research only, not for human, therapeutic or diagnostic applications.

The high specificity and sensitivity of antibodies are unique advantages in biomedical research applications. Reliable antibodies are one of the most effective tools available to researchers when it comes to identifying and localizing specific proteins. Amerigo Scientific offers high-quality antibodies from specialized and carefully selected antibody manufacturers around the world, including this polyclonal antibody to human blood coagulation factor XIII.

The antibody can used for the detection of blood coagulation factor XIII (FXIII), and is lyophilized from 200 µL 0.02 M Tris-HCl buffer pH 8.0, 0.028 M NaCl, 2 mg/mL human serum albumin, azide free. Related products such as biotinylated polyclonal antibody to human factor XIII, FITC-labeled polyclonal antibody to human factor XIII, human blood coagulation factor XIII-A2, and Human blood coagulation factor XIII-A2 are also recommended by Amerigo Scientific.

In addition, Amerigo Scientific offers a series of IHC guaranteed antibodies, including but not limited to Anti-Mouse IgG1 antibody (Catalog #: IGA1027831STJ), Anti-HLA-DR+DP antibody (Catalog #: IGA1027834STJ), and Anti-CD3 antibody(Catalog #: IGA1027835STJ). These primary antibody products have successfully been stained on formalin-fixed and paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections. Meanwhile, each product is manufactured to high standards and fully validated in immunohistochemistry. Monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies from different hosts are also expertly designed to provide consistent specificity and sensitivity.

Furthermore, Amerigo Scientific also offers three categories of antibodies for the detection of adeno-associated virus (AAV), namely 1) AAV capsid antibodies that specifically react with denatured AAV capsid protein, thereby recognizing linear epitopes of the viral capsid; 2) AAV particle antibodies that react specifically with intact AAV particles (i.e., empty and full capsids) to recognize conformational epitopes of assembled capsids of certain serotypes; and 3) AAV capsid protein antibodies reactive with selected Rep (replicase) proteins in human AAV-infected cells.

If you need more information about the polyclonal antibody to human blood coagulation factor XIII or have any inquiries about Amerigo Scientific’s biochemical reagents products, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Albeit this is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder possesses more than 20 years of experience in the biomedical as well as biochemical fields and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical, biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standards.