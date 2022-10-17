Global Manager Group Has Re-Launch the ISO 37001 Documentation Kit for Anti-Bribery Management System Certification

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The ISO 37001 documentation kit has recently been re-launched with some updated content by the Global Manager Group. The ISO 37001 documentation kit contains more than 90 editable MS Word files. These editable documents address all the elements of the Anti-Bribery Management System. This ISO 37001 documentation kit contains ISO 37001 Manual, ISO 37001 Procedures, Process Approach, Policy, Exhibits, ISO 37001 Forms & Templates, Filled Formats, ISO 37001 Audit Checklist, Sample Risk Assessment Sheet, and ISO 37001 compliance matrix. Also, users can easily modify the templates and create the documents for their organization within three days.

The complete ISO 37001 documents are written in simple and easy-to-understand language. These ready-to-use iso 37001 templates can save much of the time and cost in document preparation. These documents define the baseline system that satisfies ISO 37001 standard requirements as well as cover good practices principles for organizations and a soft copy of the editable ISO 37001:2016 documentation kit is provided after the successful completion of the purchase. The components of this kit are simple to understand as well as user-friendly and support to comply with all ISO 37001 requirements with a ready-to-use ISO 37001 manual. This ISO 37001 documentation kit was created by an experienced ISO 37001 Certification team. Companies can obtain ISO 37001 certification from the top certifying authority by using this kit. The experts verified and analyzed the contents of these ISO 37001 documents at various stages during their preparation.

A ready-to-use ISO 37001 manual and procedures Kit helps organizations to ensure that the micro-level system is established well as per the latest requirements. As well as the work Instructions and SOPs can help users in fine-tuning the processes and establish a good Anti-Bribery Management System that gives better control. The kit takes care of all the sections and sub-sections of ISO 37001 standard and gives better confidence as well as improves the system. Along with that, a complete Demo of total ISO 37001 documents, with a quick buy option, helps the user to understand the list of all documents that provide. To know more about the ISO 37001 documentation kit for Anti-Bribery Management System, visit here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/iso-37001-manual-procedures-documents.htm

Global Manager Group offers a wide range of consulting services like Quality management, environment management system, food safety system, information security system as well as occupational health and safety management system. With specialization in Consultancy for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 15378, SA8000, CE mark, six sigma, Kaizen, Goal setting, KRA, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Benchmarking, just in time, Kanban, CMMI certification, HACCP – Codex Document, Global Manager Group becomes leading name among the ISO consultants of the world. Global Manager Group is one of the preferred Management and ISO certificate consultants, having more than 1800 clients across India. The company has a popular web portal which is selling readymade documents and training presentations for various international systems and management certifications. For more details visit: www.globalmanagergroup.com