Arrest Warrant issued against 200 Crore Money Swindler Ajay Khera’s co-accused son, Siddharth Khera by Delhi police

Delhi, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Siddharth Khera, co-accused of committing fraud of more than 200Cr with a Delhi-based company, has been issued a non-bailable arrest warrant by Delhi Police on 1st Oct 2022. Earlier on 22nd September 2022, his father, Ajay Khera was arrested by Delhi Police and Siddharth Khera was also called upon to join the investigation in India. But avoiding the process of law in India and has not been responding to summons issued by Economic Offence Wing, Delhi. Finally, a non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Siddharth Khera by the Court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, South East District, Delhi, on account of his noncompliance with the summons of the police.

According to the allegation, Mr Ajay Khera got his eldest son (Siddharth Khera) attached to the company by building a good relationship with the former promoter. And then in 2019 Khera joined a consulting company after working for almost 2 years with one of the then-group companies of the affected company. It is to be noted that Khera had access to sensitive, confidential and important information about the affected company. In 2021, an investigation by the affected company found that Mr Ajay Khera along with his son Siddharth Khera and other family members planned major frauds by forming companies named Azure in India as well as in the United States. Siddharth Khera and his wife Shruti Arora are members of the LLC formed in the United States.

It is known that Siddharth Khera’s wife, Shruti Arora, is the daughter of a well-known doctor couple Dr Narinder Pal and Dr Mala Arora. Both father and son along with other family members stole more than Rs 200 crore from the affected company using sensitive information. Siddharth Khera along with his father Ajay Khera duped the affected company. Both started stealing bills with the connivance of the employees. Then transferred the funds and business of the affected company to a company named Azure. The affected company is demanding that Siddharth Khera, Ajay Khera and his family members/other accused involved in the conspiracy be given harsh punishment.