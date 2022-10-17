Future Pro USA: England’s Leading Provider of Sports Recruitment Services Invites Candidates Seeking Soccer Scholarship in USA

London Road, Derby, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Known for helping student athletes get grants in American colleges, Future Pro USA is ready to welcome new applicants who aspire for soccer scholarship in America. Many of the clients assessed and assisted by the recruitment agency have already started with their new academic sessions in America.

Future Pro USA will assess the individual skills of new students, help them improve in any area they need to, and enable them to show their games to the coaches who make final selections for scholarships.

The top colleges and universities in the US attract students from all over the world because of their well-designed academic programs. The ones who perform well in both studies and sports throughout their school life can also fund their college education with scholarships from these institutions.

Ever since its establishment in Derby, Future Pro USA has helped many British students harness golf and soccer opportunities in USA. It also supports students who vie for grants in other sports including tennis, table tennis, and swimming.

As a recruitment agency, Future Pro USA keeps a close watch on the grants available from top governing bodies involved with college sports in America. These include National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

To maximise their chance of getting a scholarship with a high amount – that can cover a high proportion of college education expenses – Future Pro USA advises its clients to begin their preparations early. The coaches have to judge the performance of many candidates and they tend to choose the ones who display genuine interest in a grant. That said, it is also essential for an athletic student to be good at studies when she / he gets considered for a bursary.

The Derby based agency has received positive feedback from its previous clients. John Hallet says, “Thanks to Future Pro USA, my son was able to get admission in a renowned college of Florida with a soccer scholarship that covered more than 75% of his education expenses. He gets to travel a lot while representing his college in soccer contests and is also doing well in his academics. It was his groundwork at Future pro USA that helped him reach there.”

About Future Pro USA

Founded by David Bainbridge, Future Pro USA Ltd is an organisation that supports young UK athletes who are determined to achieve athletic and academic success in United States of America. David has graduated from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Besides studying for his degree, he captained his university team and enjoyed a wonderful 4 year experience.

His own poor experience with some UK agencies – that had promised to get him a US scholarship but did not do so despite an upfront payment – inspired David to start a genuine agency of his own. At Future Pro USA, clients pay only half of deposit at the beginning of any program and 50% balance when the company starts the Visa process. The organisation is helping students secure scholarships in soccer, golf, tennis, swimming and few other international sports.

Contact Information

Future Pro USA Ltd & Future Pro USA Soccer Ltd

ID Center

RTC Business Park,

London Road,

Derby

DE24 8UP

www.futureprousa.com

Phone: 01332 416414

