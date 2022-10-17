Set the Mood Right with Landscape Lighting from Illuminated Gardens

Do you want to enjoy the green spaces of your yard in their most exuberant form during the night as you see them in the daylight? Then low voltage pathway lights from Illuminated Gardens can be an absolute winner! How? Let’s explore!

Add as much lighting as your budget permits. Light up a single tree or add path lights for that subtle stroke of elegance that reminds you of exotic resorts and beautiful places. The low voltage lighting options use about 70 percent less energy than traditional lighting, and you can illuminate any area energy-efficiently without blowing a hole in your pocket. Also, when you eliminate the darker areas, it increases the security of your home. You can get patio, deck, pool, or garden lighting. Create a well-lit ambiance for your front or backyard or upgrade your old space while starting from scratch; Illuminated Gardens would love to be a part of your luminous journey.

Illuminated Gardens offers professional services for outdoor lighting in Michigan, USA. Clients can explore hardscape, landscape, and special feature lighting solutions. Clients can also benefit from expert maintenance services throughout the lifetime of their lighting systems.

Phone: +1 (313) 903 5273

Email: info@illuminated-gardens.com

Address: 1747 Steeplechase Road, Canton, Michigan, 48188 USA

https://illuminated-gardens.com/