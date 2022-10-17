Build Your Custom Designed Home with Mountain High Builders

Bend, OR, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —If you are dreaming of a custom-designed home in Central Oregon, then, in Mountain High Builders, you have a company that has a strong track record of satisfying families’ wishes and reflecting their lifestyle choices.

For more than 25 years, the company’s expert team of designers and project managers, impeccable construction crew, and dedicated support personnel have helped to build dozens of homes, and set in stone a client relationship to last a lifetime.

Building a custom home is not only the perfect investment for your future but also for your loved ones. New construction offers many benefits, making life easier and more enjoyable for families.

Mountain High Builders can design new homes to maximize space, energy efficiency, and comfort levels – all while staying on budget! And while it’s a common misconception building a home is more expensive than buying a used home, this is not always the case.

New homes also offer the opportunity to build what you want and make it your own. When buying a used home, you will most likely be stuck with someone else’s design – which means compromise is inevitable.

The company’s vast experience in designing new construction offers limitless options for customization and upgrades that can’t be found in pre-owned homes.

“All Mountain High’s custom-designed homes are built with energy efficiency, which can lower monthly utility bills. New appliances and heating systems will save you money in the long run,” commented company owner Frank Polley.

“And if you’ve ventured into the Central Oregon real estate market recently, you will know it is highly competitive to secure real estate in this environment. However, when you secure bare land and build your dream home, there’s no potential to be outbid before you move in.”

Mountain High Builders provide a complete range of capabilities for building custom homes, from pre-development coordination and planning to general contracting, consulting and adding custom touches.

The company’s highly effective strategy for custom designed homes has been warmly endorsed in testimonials from clients, David and Devon Jero commented: “We met Frank Polley on a job site in Tetherow, and instantly knew that Mountain High Builders was who we wanted to use to build our new custom 4000 ft home in Tetherow.

“Frank did an excellent job of managing the project, was very focused on quality and was very easy to work with, which is very important when engaging in 7-10 month custom home building project. We would highly recommend Frank and his team at Mountain High Builders.”

