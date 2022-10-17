#1 International Bestselling Author Sara Stamford Releases Her Book “The Honeycomb Diamond” With Success

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Author Sara Stamford joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “The Honeycomb Diamond” which was released Tuesday, October 11, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted, and Reached #1 International Bestseller in SEVEN categories in three countries. Including European Drama, Women’s Health, Computers & Technology, Safety & Health in Technology, Human-Computer Interaction, and Safety & Health in the US, AU, and CA. The book also reached NINE #1 Hot New Release categories in the US, AU, and CA.

ABOUT THE BOOK

When everyone wants something you have, and they will stop at nothing to take it.

Margarita had it all. Wealth, beauty, status, a loving husband. Or so she thought. In one fateful evening, several days after her husband’s accident, she loses everything as her life is plunged into utter darkness. Taken hostage in her London townhouse by a ruthless gang appearing out of nowhere, Margarita is tortured and asked to divulge the location of her extraordinarily rare pink diamond.

After a most suspenseful escape, and under the pursuit of thugs who will stop at nothing to recapture her, she finally finds shelter in what she thinks is an oasis of safety–a secret organization called Honeycomb.

With her troubles seemingly over and protected by people who anticipate and fulfill her every desire and wish, Margarita falls into a rhythm of luxury and peace. But soon, clues begin to point at something far more sinister afoot. Slowly she realizes that the price for her freedom might be far more than she can afford.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sara Stamford is a fast-rising creative author who is full of great, purpose-inspired stories. Her commitment to crafting novels that center on often overlooked societal themes and characters with a keen focus on female empowerment, inclusion, reversing stereotypes, and promoting deeper understanding, sets Sara apart from other new authors.

She currently spends her time between the United States and Europe.

