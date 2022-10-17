Barapp Injury Law Corp

Posted on 2022-10-17 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Moncton, NB, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Barapp Injury Law Corp is a personal injury law firm providing results driven legal services to those located in Moncton and the surrounding areas. We specialize in all areas of personal injury including car & motorcycle accidents, slip & fall, brain injury, workers compensation, spinal cord injury and more. Our lawyers have the expertise and the experience you can trust. Contact our office today so we can understand your situation more, start fighting for your rights, and getting you the maximum compensation for your injuries.

 

Business Address:
249 Highfield St #2
Moncton, NB E1C 2G7
Business Telephone:
(506) 800-2818
Business Hours
6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Payment Options
checks, credit cards

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution