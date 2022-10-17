AquaKids Keller Celebrates 16 Years in Business

Dallas, TX, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — AquaKids Keller is pleased to announce that they are celebrating 16 years of helping kids learn to swim. The location opened in September 2006 and has provided affordable swimming lessons for kids of all ages.

AquaKids had established in 1999 with a location in Dallas/Fort Worth. They expanded over the years, opening several areas, including the Keller pool, in 2006. They were one of the first businesses to open in the Alliance corridor, which has become an excellent place to live, work, and play. They thank the Alliance, Keller, and Fort Worth areas for their support over the years.

AquaKids offers group and private swimming lessons for children of all ages and skill levels. They operate on a perpetual schedule, allowing children to enroll anytime. They understand kids have unique needs and offer small class sizes to give each student individualized attention to ensure a more effective strategy. Their employees are background checked and red cross lifeguard certified for peace of mind.

Anyone interested in learning about their years in business or swim lessons can find out more by visiting the AquaKids Keller website or calling 1-817-745-1000.

About AquaKids Keller : AquaKids Keller is a full-service swim school providing group and individual swim lessons for all ages and skill levels. They use their revolutionary AquaSteps program that progresses children at their pace. Their facility is also available for birthday parties.

