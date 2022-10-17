Sharp Fluidics Is Reimagining Surgical Closures

Hayward, California, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Sharp Fluidics is pleased to announce that they are reimagining surgical closures, making operating rooms safer and more efficient. They offer several products designed to reduce the risk of needle sticks and ensure surgeons can quickly and efficiently close wounds to improve outcomes.

Sharp Fluidics provides surgeons and medical teams with innovative products to improve surgical closures after a procedure. The NeoClose is a robotic and laparoscopic closure system that uses absorbable anchors to accurately and quickly place stitches without fishing for sutures through traditional means. Each anchor features a pre-attached suture to eliminate the hassle of closing wounds with a safer, minimal insertion depth that reduces tissue tension.

Sharp Fluidics also offers the Operative Armour system that puts sutures at a surgeon’s fingertips. These devices mount on the surgeon’s arm and allow the doctor instant access to sutures when closing wounds. Instead of passing needles back and forth, surgeons place used needles into the convenient disposal pouch for safe disposal and a reduced risk of needle sticks.

Anyone interested in learning how they are reimagining surgical closures can find out more by visiting the Sharp Fluidics website or calling 1-866-376-4686.

About Sharp Fluidics: Sharp Fluidics is an innovative medical technology company providing advanced designs that help surgeons work more safely and effectively in the operating room. They have developed several products designed to reduce the risk of accidental needle sticks and help surgeons close surgeries more efficiently. They aim to improve patient care in operating rooms.

Company: Sharp Fluidics

Address: 3496 Breakwater Court

City: Hayward

State: CA

Zip code: 94545

Toll-free number: 1-866-376-4686

Telephone number: 1-650-397-2790

Email address: info@sharpfluidics.com