Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Product Driving Factors and Growth Rate Analysis to 2028

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. In-house departments of pharmaceutical and medical devices firms typically do not have sufficient time to carry out patent filing processes. Even if they do, it will be a costly option for the firms. Therefore, the market is significantly driven by the growing need for cost-saving and time-saving in patent filing processes.

The market suffered a hefty decline of 2.1% in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations such as the European Patent Office (EPO) and the United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced relaxations such as extension of deadlines in order to accommodate 2019 novel coronavirus related delays and interruptions. However, with the lifting of COVID-19 related shelter-in-place mandates and commercialization of the vaccine, the bottle necking of patent filing is clearing. The market is projected to recover from 2021 onwards and expand with a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market on the basis of domain, service, origin, and region:

Based on the Domain Insights, the market is segmented into Medtech and Pharmaceutical.

The medtech segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.2% in 2020. This is attributed to growing technological advancements in the medical devices industry.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Pre-filing, Filing & Prosecution and Post Grant.

The filing and prosecution segment dominated the healthcare patent filing outsourcing market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.5% in 2020.

The pre-filing segment accounted for the second-highest share by service in 2020. Pre-filing is a crucial step in patent filing as a lot of time and money of applicants could be wasted if the step is not done by professionals with strong knowledge of the patent processes.

Based on the Origin Insights, the market is segmented into Resident and Non-resident.

The resident segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.5% in 2020.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

This market is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of a substantial number of medium to small sized patent outsourcing firms. The majority of the market players are privately held. High technical know-how is required for healthcare patent filing outsourcing therefore entry barrier for new players is high.

Some prominent players in the global Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing market include

Clarivate

ipMetrix Consulting Group

CRJ IPR Services LLP

Patent Outsourcing Limited

Synoptic Intellectual Patents (P) Limited

Dennemeyer

Powell Gilbert

Bristows

Hoyng Rokh Monegier

Carpmaels & Ransford Services Limited

