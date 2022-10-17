Hair Restoration Market to Expand at a CAGR of 15.4% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hair Restoration Industry Overview

The global Hair Restoration Market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028. Hair restoration technique which includes surgical as well as a non-invasive treatment option is an effective procedure to increase hair thickness, fill in a receding hairline, and treat baldness as well as severe alopecia.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, androgenic alopecia is the most common cause of hair loss in both men and women. According to the American Hair Loss Association, 95 % of hair loss in men is caused by androgenetic alopecia and around 40% of men notice symptoms of baldness by the age of 40.

The market is currently witnessing a surge in treatment adoption due to high psychological stress, poor dietary habits, reduced nutritional levels with age progression, and increasing hormonal changes due to lifestyle shifts among the global population. This surge can also be due to the increased success rate of the transplantation procedures and technological advancement in the field of less invasive hair repair.

Hair Restoration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hair restoration market on the basis of procedure, therapy, and region:

Based on the Procedure Insights, the market is segmented into Follicular Unit Extraction and Follicular Unit Transplantation.

The FUE segment accounted for the highest market share of 70.0% in 2020. FUE is a type of hair transplant done by taking individual hair follicles from the skin and moving them to another part of the body where the hair is thinner or absent; also known as grafting.

Based on the Therapy Insights, the market is segmented into Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT), Stem Cell hair restoration and Platelet-Rich Plasma.

The Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) segment had the largest market share of 38.0% in 2020.

The stem cell hair restoration segment and the Low-level Laser Therapy (LLLT) segment are also expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period. LLLT technique irradiates photons into scalp tissues which are then absorbed by weak cells to encourage hair growth.

Hair Restoration Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The competitive landscape is strengthened by service quality and expertise in carrying out complicated hair transplant procedures. There are very few companies manufacturing transplant devices and others offer topical products like gels, serums, and lotions.

Some prominent players in the global Hair Restoration market include

Venus concept

Bernstein Medical

Bosley

The Harley Street Clinic

Advanced hair studio

Milla Marie

Lexington Intl., LLC

Cole Hair Transplant Group

