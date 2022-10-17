Middle East Movies & Entertainment Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Middle East Movies & Entertainment Industry Overview

The Middle East Movies and Entertainment Market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.57 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing popularity of 3D movies that give the audience an experience of virtual reality is projected to drive growth. Additionally, the introduction of new marketing and distribution platforms such as IPTV, digital newspapers, DTH, and digital cable, as well as the online sales of music and movies, is anticipated to boost industry progress.

The Middle East movies and entertainment market is characterized by the presence of several well-established players. These players account for a significant market share and have diverse product portfolios and a strong presence across the region. The market also comprises small to midsized players that offer a selected range of products and mostly serve country-level customers.

Product launches help companies address the evolving needs of customers and gain a competitive edge over other players by offering new and innovative entertainment services. For instance, in April 2020, beIN Media Group, LLC launched a new cinema service that offers the latest international movies. The company announced ground-breaking cooperation with film distributors so that it can provide the latest movies straight to subscribers before they are seen in the cinema. This latest on-demand service is a positive announcement from the company given the current situation, and it would help keep consumers entertained and connected during the coronavirus crisis, bringing cinema to households across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Middle East Movies & Entertainment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Middle East movies and entertainment market based on product and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Movies and Music & Videos.

In terms of value, music & videos dominate the market with a share of around 82% in 2020. This high share is attributed to the fact that television has been a strong, growing, and increasingly dynamic industry in the Middle East with a surge in the total number of channels.

has been a strong, growing, and increasingly dynamic industry in the Middle East with a surge in the total number of channels. The movies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of over 14.0% over the forecast period. The Middle East represents one of the fastest-growing regions for movies (box office), with a rising consumer inclination toward regional content.

Middle East Movies & Entertainment Regional Outlook

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Bahrain

Qatar

Oman

Others

Key Companies Profile

The market also comprises small to midsized players that offer a selected range of products and mostly serve country-level customers. Many market players are adopting strategies such as new and revolutionary content launches to strengthen their position and to drive revenue growth.

Some prominent players in the global Middle East Movies & Entertainment market include

beIN Media Group, LLC

Sony Entertainment, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

All Over Group

Netflix, Inc.

SilverGrey

The Idea Factory

MBC Group

com, Inc.

Mazzika Group

