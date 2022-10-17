Increase in the Risk of Colorectal Cancer is estimated to provide an Upthrust to Ostomy Care and Accessories Market

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ostomy Care And Accessories Industry Overview

The global ostomy care and accessories market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of bladder and colorectal cancer coupled with the rise in the geriatric population is a key contributor to market growth.

The high prevalence of colorectal cancer and urinary bladder cancer has increased the demand for ostomy care products globally. For instance, as per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., in 2021, around 149,500 people are expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and approximately 52,980 people are expected to die due to colorectal cancer. This is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Ostomy Care And Accessories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ostomy care and accessories market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Bags and Accessories.

In 2020, the bags segment dominated the market for ostomy care and accessories and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 85.0%. Ostomy bags are further sub-segmented into one-piece and two-piece bags. Ostomy bags are medical devices used to collect stool or urine.

The accessories segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. It includes seals/barrier rings, pouch closures, pouch covers, stoma caps, and others. They help to prevent leakage, odor, and skin rashes

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Urostomy.

In 2020, the colostomy segment dominated the market for ostomy care and accessories and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.9% owing to an increase in the geriatric population and the high prevalence of colon cancer as well as associated colostomy procedures.

The ileostomy segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028 owing to a high prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs), such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Home Care Settings, Hospitals, and Others.

The home care settings segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 45.4% in 2020 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rise in demand for home healthcare services is expected to drive this segment growth.

Growing preference for home care and availability of trained nurses in developed as well as emerging countries are expected to drive the segment over the forecast period.

Ostomy Care And Accessories Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competitors in the market for ostomy care and accessories are either adding more features to their existing products or launching new product lines to gain a larger share of the market. Key market players are constantly incorporating technologies that can meet the specific requirements of patients.

Some prominent players in the global Ostomy Care And Accessories market include:

Coloplast Corp.

Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

ConvaTec Group Plc

Welland Medical Ltd.

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

