CareSmartz360 is Exhibiting at NAHC’s Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo

Pittsford, United States, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The most awaited home care event is finally here. Scheduled for October 23-25 in St Louis, MO, the 2022 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo is set to celebrate one of the most meaningful touchstones of our industry — connection!

“We are pleased to announce that we will be exhibiting at the Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo. I think this will be a great platform for everyone to network, explore ideas about connection and community, and learn more about the field. Let’s make the most of this one-of-a-kind opportunity,” said Manipal Dhariwal, CEO of Caresmartz, Inc.

This 3-day conference and expo is the meeting point for the home care and hospice industry professionals to:

Learn from inspiring keynote speakers some actionable ideas about how you can make greater connections and more contributions to your organization.

Uncover groundbreaking ideas by attending educational sessions examining policy issues, member pain points, and emerging trends affecting the patients we serve daily.

Get in front of industry decision-makers, exhibit their product and generate new leads.

Every gathering like this allows for CareSmartz360, an AI-powered home care management software, to share ideas and assist the home care community in dealing with rising operational expenses, caregiver churn, and technological costs.

The participants can catch up with Ruby and Brian from team Caresmartz at booth #944 to:

Unveil the scope of technology,

Explore unique strategies to deal with industry challenges, and

Discuss ideas to assist the home care community with exponential growth

The countdown is on for the most-awaited conference of the year hosted by NAHC. Home care and Hospice professionals must seize the opportunity to interact with 1000’s of industry leaders to learn game-changing strategies for delivering excellent services.

About NAHC

The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) is a pioneer in the industry, representing the nation’s 33,000 home care and hospice organizations. NAHC advocates for the nurses, therapists, aides, and other caregivers that such organizations employ to provide in-home care to around 12 Million Americans annually. NAHC, in addition to advocacy, focuses on providing information to its members to assist them in maintaining the highest quality of care and is committed to excellence in all aspects.

About CareSmartz360

Caresmartz is a pioneer in the home care industry. Its innovative, cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant software solution, CareSmartz360, integrates Scheduling, Accounting, Point of Care, and Time Tracking by leveraging IVR & GPS-based smartphone applications.

With an end-to-end AI-powered solution spanning over to an Agency App for back-office functionality, client and family portals, and a Caregiver App for mobile care worker functionality, CareSmartz360 supports the 360-degree operational needs of the home care individual owners, agencies, and franchisors.