The mEducation Alliance and Alison Join Forces to Create Free Digital Literacy Courses

ARLINGTON, VA & GALWAY, Ireland, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The mEducation Alliance (mEA) and Alison.com have entered into a global strategic partnership to advance access to high-quality online training. The partnership has kicked off with the production of two digital literacy courses relevant for learners in both developed and developing countries.

Digital literacy is the ability to interpret, communicate, and create information in many online formats. The courses have been created by a renowned expert in educational technology, mEA member Helen Crompton. Dr Crompton is Associate Professor of Instructional Technology at Old Dominion University, Virginia, USA. Among her many accomplishments is being recognized as one of the top nine experts on mobile learning by the United Nations.

“The mEducation Alliance is delighted to partner with Alison, one of the world’s largest free learning platforms for education and skills training,” noted the Alliance’s founder and Executive Director, Anthony Bloome. “Their dedication to making it possible for anyone to study any subject, anywhere, at any time, for free online is directly aligned with our goal to advance quality educational access, particularly for learners in developing countries.

“We are so excited about our overall strategic partnership and that our co-developing two global digital literacy courses is the first of many activities in which we will partner together in the coming years.”

Mike Feerick, founder and CEO of Alison, said: “We welcome our partnership with mEA which is a world leader in tech for education. We have published two excellent courses – Global Digital Literacy 101 which is a short, certificate course providing a general overview of digital literacy while the longer, 102 course is a Diploma in Global Digital Literacy. It provides greater depth to digital literacy through multiple modules.

“At Alison, we believe that empowering people through free education is the best way to improve living standards and combat poverty worldwide. These digital literacy courses will equip learners with all the skills they need to navigate the internet successfully and safely, opening up opportunities for work and further skills development.”

The ultimate goal of these digital literacy courses is for participants to build knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary for the 21st century workplace as well as gain essential skills in safely and successfully navigating the digital personal and social environment.

The mEducation Alliance and Alison believe that these courses will meet the growing needs of a worldwide audience for knowledge, skills and core competencies in the digital era.

To find out more, click on Alison.com and follow the simple instructions to register for a free account. Then click on Global Digital Literacy 101 to enrol in the first course and Diploma in Global Digital Literacy to enrol in the second.

About The mEducation Alliance

The mEducation Alliance is a non-governmental organization focused on the evidence-driven and sustainable role of technology in education to advance quality educational outcomes. Initially formed in 2010, the mEducation Alliance is the world’s largest multi-stakeholder convening platform of government and donor policymakers, other investors, researchers, and practitioners with common missions of supporting learners through appropriate and innovative uses of technology, particularly in lower-resource, developing country contexts.

About Alison

Alison offers over 4,000 courses in a variety of subjects to over 25 million learners worldwide, and has over 4.5 million graduates. Along with courses, learners can also avail of the company’s free Career Guide, Workplace Personality Assessment and Workplace Wellbeing Survey in partnership with the healthcare provider Welliba. The Alison Affiliate Programme allows learners to earn money by sharing Alison’s free resources with others.