Plutus Health Takes Part in Becker’s ASC 2022

Dallas, TX, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health attends the 28th annual convention in Chicago. Becker’s ASC 2022 is the largest annual conference dedicated to assisting the ASCS in expanding its operations.

The annual conference will begin on October 27, 2022, and all participants are welcome to make the most of the event through October 29, 2022.

Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc., states, “We are honored to participate in this annual conference. The conference will provide the team with several opportunity to share their expertise with ASC service providers in order to help them expand their businesses.”

Plutus Health specializes in healthcare innovation and offers tech-driven RCM services. ASCs use these top-notch services to reduce claim rejections and maximize reimbursement for their claims.

“Plutus Health is pleased to impart its superior expertise and abilities to the ASC providers. We guarantee that ASCs who work with us will meet all their revenue goals quickly,” adds Thomas.

“ASC coding and billing are difficult. To avoid denials, it necessitates meticulous attention to patient demographics, documentation, and codes. To receive full compensation for the claims, thorough claim scrubbing is also necessary” continued Thomas.

The delegates of Becker’s 2022 conference receive thorough information on regulations, finances, technology, business, and competitors. The acknowledged experts advise the ASC providers on creative approaches to achieving their clean claims objectives.

The revenue cycle management solutions from Plutus Health can be fully customized to meet the needs of ASC providers. Claim audits, benefits verification, provider credentialing, claim scrubbing, ASC coding, and other services are among those provided by Plutus Health.

To learn more about the 28th annual meeting, go to the Becker website.