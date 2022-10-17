The Global Sprocket Market Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy CAGR Of 7% Over The 2021 To 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sprockets Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The survey gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Sprockets Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Key Players

Tsubakimoto Chain Group

Martin Sprocket and Gear Inc.

Rexnord Corporation

Regal Beloit

SKF Group

Renold PLC

PT international (Solve industrial Motion Group)

ABB

Boston Gear (Altra Industrial Motion)

Lovejoy (The Timken Company)

Key Market Segments

Pitch

Standard Below 1/2 Inch 1/2 – 1 Inch 1 – 1.5 Inch 1.5 – 2 Inch Above 2 Inch

Customized

Material

Steel Stainless Steel Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Thermoplastics

Others

Bore

Plain

Taper Lock

Strand

Simplex

Duplex

Triplex

Application

Conveyors

Rotor Roller

Other Drives

End Use Vertical

Bicycles

Motorcycles

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Glass & Plastic

Textiles

Agricultural Equipment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

