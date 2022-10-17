Automotive Powertrain Market Size, Segments, Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Automotive Powertrain Industry Overview

The global automotive powertrain market size was valued at USD 694.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2021 to 2025.

Low automotive sales and new requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the overall automotive industry, leading to a subsequent decline in the growth of the market. The growing demand for vehicle electrification in the automotive industry and the increasing sales of electric vehicles are also contributing to the demand for automotive powertrains. Moreover, the increasing demand for automated transmission and engine downsizing to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles is projected to accelerate the growth of the market.

Increasingly stringent carbon and nitrogen emissions regulations globally are also likely to drive market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, high demand for automobiles, increasing consumption expenditure, and upgrades of automobile systems are projected to be significant market growth drivers. The fluctuating prices of conventional fuel and the rising sales of electric vehicles are expected to drive vehicle electrification initiatives globally. Stringent emission norms and growing awareness about environmental issues among customers are also expected to favor vehicle electrification initiatives. Leading automotive players such as Bosch and Renault Group are focusing on adding electrified vehicles to their product portfolios. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the automotive powertrain market over the forecast period.

Benefits offered by advanced technologies, such as combustion control improvements in internal combustion engines, are expected to trigger growth. Furthermore, the increased preference for vehicles offering improved driving dynamics is encouraging manufacturers to develop new systems catering to this demand in the current environment. Moreover, the high demand for vehicles with advanced features in emerging countries is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the business dynamics in 2020 and is anticipated to affect the overall business scenario over the next few years. Lockdowns imposed worldwide to reduce the spread of the virus have led to supply chain disruptions and temporary closures of numerous production facilities. As a result, shipments were delayed and production volumes plummeted. The dwindling sales of passenger and commercial vehicles also had an impact on the automotive powertrain industry. Manufacturers of automotive powertrains continued to face issues with supplies of raw materials over the second half of 2020 owing to delays in international shipments and reported production delays.

Decreased production volumes in North America and Europe led to an overall decline in production volumes globally on a year-on-year basis. Global car sales between January and April in 2020 dropped by about 33.3% compared to the same period in 2019, with around 9 million fewer cars sold. In the U.S., the sales of passenger cars were down by roughly 50% year-on-year in 2020 compared to 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a dramatic decline in electric car sales. The sales of plug-in light-duty electric vehicles in the U.S. in 2020 totaled 296,000 units, which was significantly lesser than the 331,000 units sold in 2019, a year-on-year decline of over 8.5%.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker, announced the acquisition of Yasa. Yasa is engaged in the development of next-generation electric drive technology.

Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker, announced the acquisition of Yasa. Yasa is engaged in the development of next-generation electric drive technology. March 2021: Bharat Forge, an automotive component supplier, announced that it had purchased a 100% stake in Kalyani Powertrain KPPL. KPPL will act as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) segment on the company’s EV business.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global automotive powertrain market include

BorgWarner

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

